Storm proud of gallant effort, resilient Dragons eye grand prize

Outgoing Strathfieldsaye Storm coach Darryl Wilson departed the QEO a proud man on Saturday night.
Wilson, who last month announced he'd step down as coach at the end of this season, had just watched his side get reeled in by Sandhurst in the preliminary final and the opportunity to add a fourth BFNL premiership to his name at the Storm was quashed.
"It was a gallant effort,'' Wilson said.
"If we had won today we would have gone into next week with a few short. I was very proud of the boys for the effort they put in.
MATCH REPORT: Sandhurst def Strathfieldsaye in preliminary final
"We lost Caleb Ernst to a hamstring injury 10 minutes in. Joe Mayes hurt his hamstring in the second quarter, but kept playing. Hunter Lawrence has hurt his knee, Riley (Wilson) could have a broken scaphoid and Lachy Sharp, potentially, has a broken foot.
"To have five players injured and four of them still playing at the end of the game that shouldn't have been - it was a massive effort.
"We're disappointed we didn't win, but you have to remember that halfway through the year we were no certainty to even make the finals.
"We did well to make the top five and then we made the top three, so it's been a very good year all things considered.
"I'm proud of what these boys achieved this year."
Sandhurst co-coach Ashley Connick admitted he was concerned at three quarter-time of the preliminary final, but he never lost faith that his team would run over the top of the Storm.
"The message at three quarter-time was that everything that had happened up until then was irrelevant and this is how we need our next 30 minutes to look like if we want to win,'' Connick said.
"We were beaten at the stoppages clearly in the third quarter and we need to get back on top.
"Our numbers were about 11-1 in the last quarter, so it was a huge effort by those guys.
"The last quarter was really pleasing. We hoped that we'd have the legs in the end and the breeze helped.
"We kicked six goals to two and that will carry some momentum into next week."
The foundations of the historic QEO grandstand were rocking on Saturday evening as the Dragons celebrated preliminary final day success in their social rooms.
"The feeling in the rooms was incredible,'' Connick said.
"(Each club) has five netball teams and three football teams and we have seven of the eight in grand finals next week."
