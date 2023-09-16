ELMORE co-coach Abbey Hay praised her Bloods players' fighting spirit and mental toughness after they sealed back-to-back A-reserve premierships on Saturday.
The Bloods' 38-32 victory was the second of two wins for the club over White Hills on HDFNL grand final day at Huntly.
They also won B-grade, surviving a heartstopper to overcome the Demons 39-37.
The A-reserve win was punctuated by plenty of resilience and determination.
After finishing the season on top, Elmore took the long route to the grand final, beaten by White Hills by 10 goals in the second semi-final.
They also lost their captain Steph Donnellon to injury along the way.
The Bloods rebounded with a 15-goal win over North Bendigo in the preliminary final to set up a return bout against the Demons.
Things looked bleak early for the Bloods, who trailed by six goals at quarter time and by a similar margin for much of the second quarter, before they reduced the deficit to two goals at half time.
Led by best on court Sophie McLean in goal defence and midcourters Andrea Wilson, Hay and Hollie Hildebrandt, Elmore capitalised on their late second quarter momentum to produce an 11-7 third quarter and eke out a two-goal lead.
The Bloods were able to maintain their calm and composure in the final quarter to cement a six-goal victory.
Hay, who jointly coached the team in partnership with Lauren McKee, said their late second quarter fightback had been an obvious turning point.
"It really let us build momentum," she said.
"Having Steph go down with an injury caused a bit of havoc, but we snuck Mop (Andrea Wilson) in and she came through with the goods. She was really handy.
"The girls just stuck together and did their jobs."
Hay said back-to-back flags for the Bloods had been built on their desire to win and share the load.
"It's the want; they really wanted it. It's all the same team, bar one, from last year and they've really got a taste for winning.
"It was an all-round team effort."
While the Bloods came up short of an A-grade grand final berth this season after finishing as minor premiers, Hay felt the Bloods could be content with a perfect two-from-two on grand final day.
"The job's done - we can have a break now," she said.
"I didn't coach last year, but this year I did the A-res and 17s. I've learned a lot from (A-grade coaches) Gabe and Allira."
The A-reserve win was a perfect and early birthday gift for Hay, who will turn 40 this Tuesday.
Experienced defender Jane Reid was the standout in Elmore's two-goal B-grade win.
The Bloods trailed at every break, including by three goals at three quarter time, but came charging home with a 12-7 final term.
It was the club's first B-grade flag since 2000.
