NO ONE could begrudge Bridget Murray some premiership success with White Hills on Saturday - or the added extra of a best on court medallion draped around her neck following the Demons' 11-goal triumph over Colbinabbin.
The star midcourter has endured some tough times in the years since snapping her Achilles while playing for Eaglehawk in a BFNL first semi-final win against Gisborne in 2019.
Between her injury setback and the intervention of COVID, it had been quite a while since Murray had graced the netball court in the AFL Central Victoria region before this year.
She suited up for Lancaster in the Kyabram District league during the COVID-shortened 2021 season, but did not play at all in 2022.
In 2023, Murray found a new home at White Hills. It turned out to be the perfect union.
The versatile and skilful midcourter played a key role in the Demons preserving their standing as a perennial contender during a superb 14-2 minor round season.
She played an even bigger one in ensuring they capped off their season's handiwork on Saturday with a starring role in their grand final triumph.
Murray spent the first half in wing defence before switching to wing attack in the second half as the Demons turned a one-goal half time deficit into an 11-goal win.
Like many of her teammates, she saved her best for the premiership quarter when the Demons made the move with a 20-8 third term.
She was able to run out the game strongly and earn the nod as the umpires' choice as best on court.
The honour was both a nice bonus to a memorable day and a total surprise.
"Before I heard my name, I was thinking Liv (Treloar) came on and was so strong and Hynesy (Karley Hynes) was brilliant, so I couldn't believe it," she said.
"But it was an absolute team effort.
"(The best on court medal) is nice, but it's all about the team for us."
Played in perhaps the hottest conditions all season, the clash evolved into a war of attrition.
Murray said the Demons had been pushed to the brink by the young and eager Grasshoppers.
"That was hard ... they really gave it to us until half time, but that switch, with fresh legs on the court, was awesome," she said.
"It was a real team effort and everyone played their part and that's what makes this group so great.
"I had the nerves in my legs just after half time, but like everyone, I just had to push on."
The win was her first premiership since her junior days at Kangaroo Flat in 2014.
Making it just a touch more special, Murray was able to play alongside good mate and fellow midcourter Danni Wee-Hee in Saturday's triumph.
The pair were teammates back in 2014 in Kangaroo Flat's 17-and-under grand final, coached by Sue Borserio.
Remarkably, Murray was named best on court in that game too.
Months after making the move to White Hills, there was a sense of 'mission accomplished' following Saturday's premiership, albeit with one eye to the future.
Murray is hopeful the Demons' tight-knit group can stick together for a tilt at back-to-back in 2024.
"I've loved coming to White Hills. We all get along so well and it's one big family. Everyone is so beautiful and everyone will do everything for anyone," she said.
"There's such a great team spirit.
"Snapping my Achilles really took a toll on me mentally, but I'm rapt to be back and to enjoy another grand final, especially alongside Danni."
