Another life has been lost of country Victorian roads after a man died on Saturday evening in Lyonville, around 12 minutes south east of Daylesford.
Victoria Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the crash which occurred on Dalyesford-Trentham Road.
The man is yet to be formally identified but he is the latest of 212 lives lost this year on roads across the state - compared with 172 lives at the same point last year.
Anyone with dashcam footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
