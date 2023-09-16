HDFNL GRAND FINAL: Walsh watches Blues come full circle

When Darren Walsh arrived at Mount Pleasant in 2018, he found a club at its lowest ebb.
The Blues were coming off a wooden spoon in 2017 and had missed the finals in seven of the previous eight seasons.
The once mighty powerhouse of the HDFNL was screaming out for change, and Walsh provided it.
Over the next six years, the former Golden Square coach led a revival at Toolleen Recreation Reserve, and last season, they appeared in their first grand final since 2006.
While they fell to the Cats by 20 points, it gave the Blues the big dance experience they needed, which proved fruitful on Saturday when they overrun a Heathcote side who themselves were experiencing grand final day for the first time as a group.
Walsh stood down as senior coach at the start of 2023 but was still just as integral in the Blues campaign, having taken on a new role as director of coaching with players Ben Weightman and Adam Baird appointed as co-coaches.
He has seen the club come full circle, and while there were brief moments Walsh second-guessed whether the Blues could once again climb Everest, he managed to push those wayward thoughts aside, believing in what they were building would soon reap rewards.
"It probably hasn't sunk in yet," Walsh said.
"You look back to when I first got here in 2018, and we were a bit of a rabble in the seniors.
"But thanks to the hard work of many people, we have got back to the top.
"I did have some doubts when COVID hit as you had to work double hard to keep players and recruit, but this is a fantastic club with fantastic people, so I knew we'd get there, I just wasn't exactly sure when."
From the 22 that lost to the Cats in last year's decider, only 13 were on the park to celebrate their redemption on Saturday.
The exodus at the beginning of the season forced a rethink for the brains trust, with the Blues opting to play a more free-flowing game in 2023 to suit their leg speed and dangerous small forward line.
When they lost arguably their best player in, star forward Weightman to a serious back injury on the eve of finals, few would have expected the Blues to have the attacking half firepower capable of a premiership run from fourth.
But on grand final day, the likes of Mitch Rovers and, at times, fringe senior players Caelan Smith and Jack Mackenzie stood up with the trio combining for six goals and an immeasurable amount of forward half pressure.
"We've played a different style this year because of personnel changes," Walsh said.
"It's been more a ground ball and fast ball movement game from us, which has worked.
"Even when Ben (Weightman) went down, we became more unpredictable, so we managed to change that massive negative into a positive this finals series."
The triumph gave the Blues their 20th HDFNL premiership and first in 17 years.
