Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

HDFNL GRAND FINAL: Walsh watches Blues come full circle

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated September 17 2023 - 2:24pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mount Pleasant director of coaching Darren Walsh (far right) has seen the club go from battlers to premiers in his six seasons at the Blues. Picture by Darren Howe
Mount Pleasant director of coaching Darren Walsh (far right) has seen the club go from battlers to premiers in his six seasons at the Blues. Picture by Darren Howe

When Darren Walsh arrived at Mount Pleasant in 2018, he found a club at its lowest ebb.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.