Just a stones throw away from Kennington Reservoir, a mother of two was handed the keys to her new home on Saturday afternoon.
The woman became the owner of 17 Aviary Court, Strathdale after a two-bidder auction.
About 30 people turned out to the auction, with bids opening at $300,000.
After a back and forth between the opening bidder and eventual buyer, the two-bedroom house was sold for $370,000.
Ray White Bendigo's Delaney Barker said the location of the property drew strong interest.
"Being across from Kenny Res here is an awesome location," she said.
"It's a solid brick home, it's actually quite a nice layout inside too. Is a smaller property of being only a two bedroom, one bathroom, but big living area and big rooms were a big contribution to that and certainly the area that everyone loved."
Ms Barker said the buyer and her two children were very excited to put up the sold sticker.
"We're going to have quite a quick settlement on this one... she loves the location, her mom lives not too far away, so the kids are quite happy to be near grandma too."
The house was advertised between $350,000 and $385,000.
Earlier in the day, the former medical office at 34 Rowan Street, Bendigo was passed in with a vendor bid of $780,000.
The property had been used as consulting rooms since 1988, with interest shown from people wanting to continue using it as a medical office and people looking to make it a house.
About 20 people turned out for the auction of the four bedroom, one bathroom property, however after 15 minutes there were no signs of a bid being made.
Tweed Sutherland First National sales consultant Athan Kapinos said he was confident the property would be off the market by the end of the month.
"We've had a couple others where people come to you on the day afterwards and basically buy the same price," he said.
"They could've bought it at the auction, but for some reason people just had that sort of anxiousness.
"But overall it's a great property. I wouldn't be surprised if it's gone by the end of the month."
At Eaglehawk, the property at 3 Newton Street was passed in to a young couple at a price of $340,000, below the reserve price of $345,000.
The auction was attended by about 15 people with bids opening at $300,000.
After a back and forth between two bidders, the final price of $340,000 was reached.
The three-bedroom, one-bathroom house was built in the 1970s but had been recently renovated.
The buying couple were negotiating with the vendor on a finalised price.
Earlier in the day, a three-bedroom one-bathroom house at 11 Ironbark Road, Bendigo was also passed in but Ray White sales associate and auctioneer Jordan Gardner said he was confident it would be "wrapped up" soon.
The house was expected to sell between $480,000 and $525,000, according to Ray White's auction price guide.
