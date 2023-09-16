Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Property

Bendigo auction results: properties passed in, one sold above reserve

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
September 16 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An auction in Strathdale drew a crowd on Saturday. Picture by Jonathon Magrath
An auction in Strathdale drew a crowd on Saturday. Picture by Jonathon Magrath

Just a stones throw away from Kennington Reservoir, a mother of two was handed the keys to her new home on Saturday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathon Magrath

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.