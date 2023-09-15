One weekend of footy changed the narrative in Bendigo footy.
Sandhurst, the best team of the home and away season, lost the second semi-final to Golden Square by 14 points, while Strathfieldsaye, who seemed to take two steps forward and one step back through rounds one to 18, eliminated Eaglehawk in the first semi-final thanks largely to a brilliant second quarter burst.
On the back of those results, there's been a groundswell around town this week that Strathfieldsaye will defeat Sandhurst in Saturday's preliminary final and advance to a grand final date with Golden Square.
It seems the Storm's ability to play their best footy of this season in September has overshadowed what the Dragons, who have only lost two games, achieved across the whole season.
Whichever way you look at it, BFNL followers have an enthralling preliminary final battle to look forward to on Saturday afternoon.
Sandhurst didn't play to its peak in the second semi-final, but the Dragons were far from poor and they'll take an unchanged line-up into the preliminary final.
"14 points in a final where we had our moments, but Square had a couple more moments than us,'' Sandhurst co-coach Ashley Connick said.
"There were just a couple of small areas where we were down, so we didn't see the need to make any changes.
"We're not focused on personnel, we have a fair idea of how they want to play and they would of us as well.
"It's more about game style, what we can potentially take away from them and how we can score. It's a whole new ball game at this time of year."
How the Dragons perform forward of centre will have a major bearing on the game.
At times last week their connectivity was poor, with Cobi Maxted the only forward to give Square's defence headaches.
"We felt, at times, we were forced into poor delivery by how well Square put pressure on and how well they set up behind the ball,'' Connick said.
"You combine those two things and sometimes you'll have messy entries. We want to be better, but we realise there's an opposition there that wants to stop you.
"It was a combination of everything. We weren't overly happy with the way we moved the ball and we felt our forward set-up wasn't great as well.
"We need to be better this week for sure."
Sandhurst's defence is one of the best in the competition, while the Dragons' midfield is set up by the best ruckman in the business - Hamish Hosking.
He was best on ground in a losing cause in the second semi-final.
"You take him for granted sometimes because of his high standards,'' Connick said of Hosking.
"Sometimes you give him your third best player and then you go back and watch the replay and he was clearly best on ground.
"He's a different style of ruckman. It's a lot about stoppage and his own clearances, which are hugely beneficial.
"He's a unique sort of player and we're lucky to have him."
Hosking's impact was high on Strarthfieldsaye's agenda this week.
The Storm will go into the game without number one ruckman Tim Hosking (concussion) and will throw athletic duo Caleb Ernst and Jed Brereton at the Sandhurst big man.
"We're mindful of their dominance in the middle,'' Storm coach Darryl Wilson said.
"We'll have a strong focus on how we play in there. Last week we did reasonably well, but we still probably turned the ball over a bit.
"That's something we need to tidy up."
Hunger has been questioned at Strathfieldsaye this year. It's a query that Wilson finds hard to fathom.
"The group changes every year, so there's excitement there,'' Wilson said.
"Some players missed out on past success and others were part of the team that didn't win last year's grand final.
"The hunger is there to succeed. If you can't get excited at this time of year with weather like this and a big crowd, you probably shouldn't be playing."
The Storm have decided against playing key forward Jack Exell in the preliminary final.
The only change for the preliminary final is Joe Mayes replacing Tim Hosking.
"He (Exell) will miss this week,'' Wilson confirmed.
"We gave him every opportunity, but he didn't come up.
"Mayes comes in and he gives us some flexibility. He was very stiff to be out of the side in the first place.
"He can play down back and he's played in the ruck before on (Hamish) Hosking."
Wilson said the Storm go into the preliminary final "confident, but not overconfident".
"We had a light week on the track, we realised it was going to be hot and we had one less day to prepare because we played on Sunday,'' Wilson said.
"We didn't play that well the two times we played Sandhurst and they sat on top of the ladder all season for a reason.
"We understand how good they are, we have to pick apart their game style, defend well and play well ourselves."
The preliminary final at the QEO has a slightly later starting time of 2.50pm.
PRELIMINARY FINAL TEAMS
SANDHURST
B: D.Mills, L.Ireland, T.Nally
HB: A.Wharton, B.Curnow, N.Walsh
C: C.Smith, Z.Pallpratt, J.McLean
HF: L.Coghlan, L.Wright, A.Day-Wicks
F: S.Conforti, C.Maxted, M.Thornton
R: H.Hosking, J.Coghlan, N.Stagg
Int: A.Collins, I.Ruff, M.Wilkinson, C.Connick
STRATHFIELDSAYE
B: B.Lester, M.Hallinan, P.Blandford
HB: L.Webb, L.Ratcliffe, H.Lawrence
C: C.Jones, L.Gill, S.Geary
HF: B.Slater, J.Schischka, R.Wilson
F: C.Ernst, L.Sharp, M.Harvey
R: J.Brereton, C.McCarty, J.Moorhead
Int: B.Stevens, M.Gordon, D.Clohesy, J.Mayes
