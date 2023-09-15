Coates Talent League preliminary finals at QEO on Sunday

The Coates Talent League boys' preliminary finals will be held at the QEO on Sunday.
The doubleheader begins with minor premiers Tassie Devils taking on an in-form Eastern Ranges at 11.30am.
High-end talent will be on display from both teams, with potential top-five draft picks Colby McKercher and Nicholas Watson included on the team lists.
Following the conclusion of that contest, reigning premiers Sandringham Dragons face off against Geelong Falcons from 2.00pm.
The Falcons knocked out the Bendigo Pioneers in the first week of finals by 18 points and continued their winning form against GWV Rebels last week, winning by the same margin.
SCHEDULE:
Tassie Devils vs Eastern Ranges, 11.30am
Sandringham Dragons vs Geelong Falcons, 2.00pm
