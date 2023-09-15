Bendigo schools will not be able to provide essential food items to students and their families in need once funding for the One Box initiative runs out at the end of the year.
That's the stark reality which has the region's co-ordinators of the initiative worried for the future.
The One Box provides families with a box of fresh fruit and vegetables, milk, bread and other essentials provided by farmers.
The boxes are then distributed via schools, charities and community organisations who have people who need them.
One of the co-ordinators, Kerryn Phillips, has been assisting five schools across the city - St Peter's Primary, California Gully Primary, Quarry Hill Primary, Spring Gully Primary and Bendigo Special Development School - get 87 boxes of food essentials out to families each week.
Agnico Gold Fosterville Mine is sponsoring the project until December, but once the money runs out on December 20, Ms Phillips said the future of the One Box was unknown.
"The five schools have received support from One Box for five years and I know it's been appreciated and recognised," she said.
"During COVID-19, schools delivered food to families in need and I think it really created a greater connection during a very difficult time."
Ms Phillips said there was a significant need across Bendigo.
"Food insecurity affects one in five Australians and probably more as the cost of living crisis deepens," she said.
"We not only support families in the lower socio-economic areas, there are some parents who make sure they can send their child to a school camp, but don't necessarily look after themselves.
"Given that the cost of living that's impacting everyone, it is important that this program continues for those struggling."
After temporarily losing the One Box initiative earlier this year for a term, St Peter's Primary is one school where staff are concerned for the wellbeing of their community should they lose the initiative again - particularly if it is on a permanent basis.
St Peter's Primary School principal Jeremy Darmody said it was difficult to see the disappointment on people's faces when the school had to close the One Box program down earlier this year.
"To have families come in on a Friday just to see whether we had any boxes for them and see the devastation in their eyes when they weren't here was unimaginable," he said.
St Peter's Primary School wellbeing co-ordinator Kristy Dupille said having the program was a good way of checking in on families who needed help.
"When you hand them a box, you can often have a good conversation with them and find out how they're doing," she said.
"It can be very difficult for some people to reach out for help, so if you can have that connection with them, it makes it easier for us to lend a hand."
Organisers urged anyone wanting to get involved with the program or any organisation willing to sponsor it, you can contact Ms Phillips on kerryn.phillips@education.vic.gov.au or any of the schools involved.
Find more information about the program, visit theonebox.org.au
