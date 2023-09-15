Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Cost of Living

Bendigo schools hope for support to keep One Box food flowing

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
September 16 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kristy Dupille, Kerryn Phillips and Sherree Jorgensen are hoping funding will keep the One Box program in Bendigo schools. Picture by Darren Howe
Kristy Dupille, Kerryn Phillips and Sherree Jorgensen are hoping funding will keep the One Box program in Bendigo schools. Picture by Darren Howe

Bendigo schools will not be able to provide essential food items to students and their families in need once funding for the One Box initiative runs out at the end of the year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.