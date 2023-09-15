Strathfieldsaye Colts United and Tatura will chase back-to-back premierships in Sunday's finale to the Bendigo Amateur Soccer League season at McEwen Reserve in Shepparton.
Colts will start warm favourites over Shepparton United in the League One Women grand final, while the League One Men's grand final is a repeat of last year's decider where Tatura edged out Shepparton South.
Colts' women have only tasted defeat once in all competitions in 2023 - a penalty shoot-out loss to Shepparton United in the League Cup final.
The two home and away season clashes between the two teams were wins to Colts - a 3-0 win or forfeit and a 6-1 triumph in Shepparton.
Colts' coach Phil Berry said the League Cup final loss to Shepparton United had only made his group hungrier for success on Sunday.
"That was a hiccup in our season and, if anything, it's helped us,'' Berry said.
"I don't need to talk about that game, the team is well aware and they're hungry to get a different result this week."
Colts go into the grand final on the back of a week off - something that could be a major advantage with warm conditions forecast for Sunday.
Shepparton United has found its best form at the business end of the season, including an emphatic 4-1 win over Spring Gully in the preliminary final last weekend.
"Shepparton United are not to be taken lightly. They dispatched Spring Gully last week, so they deserve their spot (in the final),'' Berry said.
"(McEwen Reserve) is a great venue to play at and we enjoy playing there. We played well there a few weeks ago when we won 6-1.
"The firm pitch will suit the way both teams play. We are a dry weather team and Shepparton United has a couple of fast players up front as well that we are well aware of."
The biggest issue for Berry this week was team selection.
For one of the few times this year, the colts' coach had a full squad to choose from.
"All 19 girls were fit and ready to go, but we're only allowed to play 16 in the grand final,'' Berry said.
"Telling three players they're not in the team for the grand final is not an easy thing to do."
Tatura and Shepparton South were clearly the best two teams of the League One Men regular season.
Tatura won the championship as the best team of the home and away season, including a 3-1 loss and a 2-1 win over Shepparton South.
Championship runner-up Shepparton South crushed the Ibises 7-2 in their most recent outing - the League Cup final.
The Ibises qualified for the grand final on the back of an impressive 2-0 win over Eaglehawk last weekend.
With their full squad back on the park, confidence is high inside the Ibises' group.
"The prospect of playing in a big game in front of a lot of people is pretty exciting,'' Tatura coach Thomas Corso said.
"We're happy to be playing another game together. It's a group of 16 mates and we're not playing for any other reason other than wanting to kick the ball around together.
"I've never been in a team before that has been quite like this one. We'll give it a crack on Sunday and see what happens."
The Ibises took a similar mindset into last year's grand final.
An outstanding goal from Tristan Zito with the final kick in extra time sent the game to penalties and the Ibises held their nerve to win their first BASL grand final.
"I've probably watched it 50-plus times,'' Corso said of Zito's sublime shot from long-range.
"It was a great moment in a big game. Those thoughts get you excited for another showdown."
Zito's goal is not so fondly remembered by Shepparton South.
"I still have nightmares about that last 10 seconds,'' South coach Rob Harmeston said with a chuckle.
"On a serious note, you have to learn from your mistakes. Everything that has happened to you defines you, but you don't let it rule you.
"When you play in a final you want to play against the best team and challenge yourself... so to play against Tatura after how well they've played this year is what we want."
Shepparton South's offensive firepower is unmatched.
South scored 91 goals in 14 regular season games - 31 more than Tatura.
"I'm confident in our team's ability,'' Harmeston said.
"I think our players are brilliant individuals and we have a really good team, but there has been some inconsistency there and that's why we didn't win the league.
"Hopefully, we produce our best on the day and we get the result we want."
Sunday at McEwen Reserve in Shepparton:
One of the most successful junior seasons in BASL history culminates at Epsom-Huntly Recreation Reserve on Saturday.
10 junior grand finals will be played across three age groups, with nine different clubs represented.
Castlemaine Goldfields leads the way with five teams in grand finals, while Spring Gully United and Strathdale have four.
Schedule for junior grand finals at Epsom-Huntly Recreation Reserve on Saturday:
