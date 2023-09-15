Bendigo Advertiser
Defending champions favoured to win League One grand finals

By Adam Bourke
Updated September 15 2023 - 2:50pm, first published 2:00pm
Strathfieldsaye Colts United and Tatura will chase back-to-back premierships in Sunday's finale to the Bendigo Amateur Soccer League season at McEwen Reserve in Shepparton.

