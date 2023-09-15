Bendigo Advertiser
Man banned from pokies venue disrupts Bendigo Court hearing

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
September 16 2023
A man "well known" to the Bendigo Magistrates' Court has pleaded guilty to breaches of a final personal safety order. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
A man "well known" to the Bendigo Magistrates' Court has pleaded guilty to three breaches of a personal safety intervention order by going to play pokies at a local hotel, from which he was banned.

