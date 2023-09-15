A man "well known" to the Bendigo Magistrates' Court has pleaded guilty to three breaches of a personal safety intervention order by going to play pokies at a local hotel, from which he was banned.
The court heard the man's personal circumstances and struggles were also well known to Magistrate Trieu Huynh.
In a rowdy appearance, the man interrupted other court matters in the morning and was asked to leave multiple times.
He then yelled at the police prosecutor Leading Senior Constable Martin Friend and the Magistrate Trieu Huynh during his own appearance, and approached the bench despite instructions not to do so.
Magistrate Huynh ultimately told the man he was "trying his patience" .
The man repeatedly yelled out in court that he "wanted to talk today" - repeating the date of September 14 - and refused to have multiple matters on different days consolidated.
His lawyer conceded it was a "strong police case" and she wanted to adjourn the case, which was met with strong protests by the accused.
"You're not gonna stand down," he told the court.
He then loudly asked his lawyer and the police prosecutor if they had stills of CCTV showing him at the hotel, which they did.
"So you know what I am? I'm guilty," he told the court.
"You gonna charge me?" he directed at Magistrate Huynh.
"I don't charge anyone, I sentence," the Magistrate explained.
"I am ready to do a jail term if that's what I've got to do - I'm as serious as can be," the man replied.
Magistrate Huynh then explained to the court that he would "respect his agency" and proceed to the plea.
The man was placed on an adjourned undertaking for six months with conviction and ordered to pay $200 to the court fund by March 13.
Magistrate Huynh said the sentence reflected that the man, who has faced "many matters of a similar nature", had pleaded guilty at an early stage.
At the end of the plea, the man clapped his hands in the face of Leading Senior Constable Friend and loudly posed questions to him. Magistrate Huynh then told the accused "get out of his face".
The man then tried to get into the witness box before he was led out of the court.
