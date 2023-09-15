Auctioneers say a former medical office could be your dream home when it and three other properties go under the hammer over the weekend.
The four-bedroom, one bathroom building at 34 Rowan Street - a stone's throw from the Rifle Brigade Hotel - has been used as consulting rooms since 1988.
People coming through the doors have had a range of ideas for the historic property, Tweed Sutherland First National sales consultant Athan Kapinos said.
"We've had some people looking to turn it back into a home and others who are thinking about other uses," he said.
"I would say it as about 50/50 at the moment."
The property's owners believe the house dates back to the 1880s, Mr Kapinos said.
The 448-metre square property contains a cellar and storeroom.
It also has views of Sacred Heart Cathedral.
The auction starts at 11am on Saturday, September 16.
Meanwhile in Strathdale, auctioneers are preparing to put 17 Aviary Court under the hammer.
The two-bedroom, one bathroom house is a short walk from Kennington Reservoir.
Interest in the property has been high, Ray White sales associate Ben Mitchell said.
"Because it is so close to Kenny Res and is so prominent we have had quite a number of groups come through," he said.
"That's how I would pinpoint why there has been such interest in the market."
More property news:
The house sits on a 287-metre square slice of land and has an auction price guide of $350,000 to 385,000.
The auction takes place at 12.30pm on Saturday, September 16.
Map shows weekend auctions in Bendigo:
The three-bedroom, one bathroom family home at 11 Ironbark Road is a short walk away from North Bendigo's sports precinct and showgrounds, and not too far from the city centre.
The property has an auction price guide of $480,000 - $525,000 and boasts spacious living areas, a "gourmet" kitchen and an outdoor space, along with a two car garage.
Ray White plans to kick the auction off at 11am on Saturday, September 16.
A newly renovated home at Newton Street, Eaglehawk offers three bedrooms and one bathroom on a 1016 square metre lot of land.
The property comes complete with a large living space and a dining area looking out over a garden.
The house is close to Lake Neangar and the Eaglehawk town centre.
Ray White will run the auction at 3.30pm on Saturday, September 16.
