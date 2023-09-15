Emergency services are preparing for a warmer spring, which could bring a "hotter fire season" forward across central Victoria.
CFA members have begun pre-season training and while the fire risk at the moment is at a "normal" level, they are asking residents to do their part to protect themselves now.
Junortoun CFA captain Heath Martin said predictions from the Bureau of Meteorology had shown the Bendigo region may see a lot drier conditions compared to the last three years.
"Well if you think back to this time last year, we were almost in flood recovery mode," he said.
MORE NEWS:
"With a predicted development of an El Nino weather pattern this year, it will contribute to a higher fire risk in some parts of Victoria."
Mr Martin said although overnight moisture was still happening, it wasn't a time for Bendigo residents to be complacent.
"There is still high levels of moisture due to the above average rainfall over the past three years," he said.
"But this will likely lead to higher grass and crop growth over spring.
"And while it looks green now, it will all dry out fairly quickly as the weather warms up."
Mr Martin said Bendigo could be prone to certain types of fires at certain times of the year.
"In the lead up to Christmas in the northern and eastern sides of the region, we tend to see more machinery fires," he said.
"By mid-January or even earlier this year, the unstable environment can cause a few lightening fires."
Mr Martin said living in one of the "most bushfire-prone areas in the world" in Victoria, residents needed to do their part now to avoid having to call for help during fire season.
People should:
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.