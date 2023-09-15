Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Bendigo volleyball bonanza begins with Super League finals

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated September 15 2023 - 3:58pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo boy Scott Johnson will be in action for the Melbourne Vipers at Red Energy Arena this weekend.
Bendigo boy Scott Johnson will be in action for the Melbourne Vipers at Red Energy Arena this weekend.

Two weeks of the highest quality volleyball Australia has to offer will be hosted in Bendigo, beginning this weekend with the Scape Australian Volleyball Super League finals series.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.