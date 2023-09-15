Bendigo volleyball bonanza begins with Super League finals

Two weeks of the highest quality volleyball Australia has to offer will be hosted in Bendigo, beginning this weekend with the Scape Australian Volleyball Super League finals series.
The AVSL is the national volleyball competition, and Red Energy Arena will welcome teams from five states and territories for the finals series starting on Saturday with the preliminary finals ahead of the medal matches on Sunday.
The Melbourne Vipers men's and women's sides have reached the knockout stages.
"It's great to get this quality of volleyball in Bendigo because it's the best in Australia," Melbourne Vipers assistant coach and team manager Matt Berry said.
"People are coming all over to watch it, so it will be very interesting to see how many we get through the door."
Berry, who is also the president of the Bendigo Volleyball Association, says the sport's popularity has been steadily ascending in the region.
"We've got a lot of local talent in both the men's and women's teams at the Vipers," Berry said.
"Volleyball has been booming in Bendigo since before the pandemic, and there's a massive interest in both playing and watching."
One of those local talents is Scott Johnson, who is an integral member of the Viper's men's side.
Johnson is only in his early 20s and is already on the Australian team's radar.
The young star was unavailable during the Vipers meeting with preliminary final opponents the Perth Steel earlier in the season, and Berry says he is hopeful Johnson can "turn the tide" when it matters most.
The Vipers women's will play Queensland Pirates directly following the first preliminary final from 1.30pm on Saturday, and the men's match with the Steel begins after the Adelaide Storm versus Canberra Heat preliminary final from 5.30pm.
Win or lose, both sides will have the chance to play in a medal match on Sunday.
All games are available to watch on SBS on demand, and entry is free.
It kickstarts a monster fortnight of volleyball in Bendigo with the Australian Youth Volleyball Championships to follow next week before the National Club Championships and an Australian Youth Development Camp rounds out the carnival.
