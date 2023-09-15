STAR centre Olivia McEvoy is backing Colbinabbin's young guns to rise to the occasion in this weekend's HDFNL A-grade netball grand final.
The Grasshoppers secured their passage into Saturday's premiership decider against White Hills at Huntly with a stirring, but shock preliminary final victory over Elmore last week.
It's a win McEvoy - this year's league best and fairest winner - believes has filled the team with plenty of belief ahead of their showdown against the Demons.
As the Grasshoppers prepare to embark on yet another grand final mission, albeit their first since 2019, there can be no underestimating the power of youth.
"It's a lot different to all the other grand final teams I have played in at Colbo," said 32-year-old McEvoy, who will be chasing her sixth premiership in green and gold, the most recent of which involved a three-peat from 2015-17.
"Matilda McIntyre is 17 and Ella Kerlin is 20 and I'm the oldest by seven or eight years, so I drag the average age up by a lot. Hence I feel pretty old out there.
"Grace McIntyre is our number one sub. Put her out there, she is 14. But it is such a beautiful bunch of girls to play with - really awesome.
"It's really exciting for our young girls, especially coming in as the underdogs.
"But I'm sure being such a young side works to our advantage, knowing we have nothing to lose."
At 24, wing attack Ashleigh Zera is the second youngest player in the line-up, with the bulk of the team under 21.
A focus for the Grasshoppers this week was quickly moving on from the hype and excitement of such an astonishing win.
"It will be a completely different game to Elmore, but we will have some critical players from that White Hills team we will need to shut down," McEvoy said.
"The tough thing about White Hills is they are so versatile; you never know which way they will line up.
"It's a tough job for Loz (Demons coach Lauren Bowles) deciding who goes where.
"But we will need to shut down their critical players and also try and play our own game.
"If we can play like we did against Elmore, we give ourselves half a crack.
"But we are definitely looking forward to the challenge knowing we have come up against them a couple of times in the last month, but definitely haven't played our best."
Despite being beaten by the Demons by 16 goals in this year's qualifying final and by 11 the week before in round 18, Colbinabbin is hoping the three-goal margin in round nine is a truer refection of the closeness between the two teams.
"The last few times we've played White Hills, we've had that one really rough quarter and it has literally been the difference," McEvoy said.
"Every other quarter we have matched them within one or two goals.
"Avoiding that lull or poor patch will really make a difference."
A premiership win would cap an amazing season for the Grasshoppers champion, who this year won the Esther Cheatley Medal for the third time.
She previously clamed back-to-back medals in 2012-13.
