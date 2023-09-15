A longer than usual mid-year break has worked wonders for Bendigo golfer Lucas Herbert.
First-up from a two-month spell, Herbert fired a sizzling nine-under par 63 in the opening round of the Fortinet Championship in Napa, California.
His best round on the PGA Tour included a sensational six birdies in a row from the 12th to the 17th holes.
In total, Herbert made 10 birdies and one bogey for the round to lead by two shots from Korea's S.H. Kim.
Herbert made the turn at two-under par, but catapulted up the leaderboard with a remarkable back nine.
He holed a seven-and-a-half metre birdie putt on the 10th and produced a brilliant chip on the 11th to help save his par.
Hix six-hole birdie streak started with a tap-in on the par-five 12th, before he produced a brilliant wedge on the 13th to set up another tap-in birdie.
He holed three metre and one-and-a-half metre birdie putts on the 14th and 15th and showed his class with the flat stick by making two five metre birdie putts on the 16th and 17th.
A poor drive on the par-five 18th cost Herbert the chance to finish with another birdie and he settled for a par. His round of 63, included just 30 shots on the back nine.
He rolled in 44 metres of putts for the day, gaining more than five strokes on the greens.
