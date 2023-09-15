An in-built love of music as a child has taken Bendigo flautist Cynthia Holsworth on an incredible journey.
The Bendigo Symphony Orchestra secretary began playing the wind instrument at age 10, having started with the recorder at school.
Those humble beginnings began to soar on after hearing an Irish flute virtuoso on vinyl LP.
"I heard Sir James Galway playing and I said 'right, that's what I want to play," Ms Holsworth said.
"He is an idol of mine and he's still going."
The love of music saw Ms Holsworth complete her Bachelor of Arts (Victorian College of the Arts) and Graduate Diploma of Education (Melbourne University).
MORE STORIES:
Her dream was to have a career as a performer and has since had the privilege of performing and recording with an impressive list of professional musicians including Tommy Tycho, Graeme Lyall, Debra Byrne, James Morrison, Tommy Emmanuel and MSO Strings.
She was also a proud member of the Geminiani Chamber Orchestra.
"I got to play with so many amazing people," Ms Holsworth said.
She eventually returned to her hometown of Bendigo and spent many years teaching instrumental music in secondary schools.
Her crowning glory was helping create and manage the award-winning Academy of Creative Arts program at Bendigo South East College.
"It covered all the talented kids in the creative and performing arts. It was the seven best years of my life," she said.
That passion for nurturing young talent continues today as she hopes to be part of plans to establish a youth orchestra in Bendigo.
Ms Holsworth has also been a musical director for Bendigo theatre companies encompassing singing, dancing and all creative arts.
All that combined with spending as much time with family as possible while also keeping busy with the BSO.
On Sunday, Ms Holsworth will be performing Concertino in D by one of the first recognised female classical composers Cecile Chaminade.
The French composer was actually a piano player who wrote the tune for her lover - a flute player - but that's where the story takes a bizarre turn.
"He then married someone else, but Chaminade still gave the composition to him as a wedding present," Ms Holsworth said.
"Chaminade received a thank-you note from his mother-in-law with a death threat written on the back.
"So that's what I'll be trying to portray when I perform the piece on Sunday - that mix of Chaminade's angst and love."
Ms Holsworth is quite familiar with this particular musical piece, having played it when she was young.
In fact, her old flute was called Chaminade.
Ms Holsworth joined the BSO just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit which has limited her performances with her fellow musicians.
Now she holds the roles principal flute and secretary with the orchestra and is preparing for her big solo at Sunday's concert.
"It's very exciting. There's more than 700 tickets sold," she said earlier this week.
Sunday's BSO concert will also feature Rimsky-Korsakov's symphonic suite, Scheherazade.
Described as "dazzling and colourful", it is a musical retelling of tales told by the beguiling Arabian woman Scheherazade who tries to convince her husband over 1001 nights to let her keep her head on her shoulders.
"Scheherazade is an incredible orchestral work, it's beautiful," Ms Holsworth said.
"I've told my friends if you ever go to just one BSO concert, come to this one. It's filled with gorgeous music and the BSO is sounding amazing."
READ MORE:
The Bendigo Symphony Orchestra will perform its Scheherazade concert at Ulumbarra Theatre on Sunday, September 17 at 2.30pm.
Luke Severn is the conductor on his return from Italy and Kyla Matsuura-Miller is the guest concert master and violin soloist.
The concert program will also include Copland's Fanfare for the Common Man and Vaughan Williams' The Lark Ascending.
Tickets are available here.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.