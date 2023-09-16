Bendigo Advertiser
Letters to the editor: sports and The Voice

Updated September 16 2023 - 4:33pm, first published 10:00am
Football club's decision to leave raises questions over AFL hubs
I write in relation to the recent reports of Kyneton Football Netball Club (KFNC) seeking clearance to leave the Bendigo Football Netball League (BFNL) and join the Riddell Football Netball League (RDFL).

