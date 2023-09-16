Football club's decision to leave raises questions over AFL hubs

I write in relation to the recent reports of Kyneton Football Netball Club (KFNC) seeking clearance to leave the Bendigo Football Netball League (BFNL) and join the Riddell Football Netball League (RDFL).
Firstly, well done to Kyneton for not only making a bold and courageous decision to provide the best platform for the club's future, but also for shining a spotlight on the most significant threat to the future of the sport at the grassroots level.
In their excellent statement outlining the reasons for the move to the RDFL, the KFNC provided a number of compelling reasons.
Perhaps the most compelling were the ones that directly pointed out the differences in the culture, governance and financial burden between the two competitions, with Kyneton identifying the RDFL to be superior in all of these areas, finding their dealings with the RDFL to be 'exceptional, extremely proactive and collaborative' while also pointing out the RDFL fees are almost half of fees paid in the BFNL.
About 10 years ago, AFL Victoria as the administrators of local football introduced a system whereby each region would be administered by a local, 'hub' style administration centre. The BFNL was taken on by the AFL Central Victoria hub whilst the RDFL belonged to AFL Goldfields.
At the time these hubs were sold to the clubs with promises of reduced fees and reduced workloads for volunteers, via centralised services. Clubs were told the days of finding volunteers for positions of significant governance like secretaries and treasurers were over, because the hubs would provide that level of administrative support, as well as providing many other levels of support that would save clubs and volunteers time, money and effort.
Fast forward to the present day and we find that not only has the hub system not delivered any benefits to clubs, it has actually made life much more difficult and placed increasing pressure on their very survival.
The hubs actively seek sponsors, reducing the pool available for clubs, create commercial arrangements with products such as clothing and merchandise or canteen products, in turn preventing clubs from making their own commercial arrangements for those products.
Club fees have increased significantly and AFL Central Victoria has assumed control of finals revenue, which was previously distributed to clubs in the league (and still is in the RDFL as per Kyneton's statement). If you attend the BFNL Grand Final you will almost certainly find AFL Central Victoria conducting a raffle, as they have in previous years, once again removing money from the pool available to clubs via fundraising channels.
The relevance of this to the KFNC decision is that in 2021 the RDFL made the decision to leave the AFL Goldfields hub and take back independent operations. At the time RDFL officials spoke of high costs, being able to better connect with local sponsors, the ability to make apparel arrangements and an opportunity to innovate and create a better direction for the league as compelling reasons for the change.
When the RDFL left AFL Goldfields it was helping fund 11 full time employees. Upon leaving the RDFL retained two full time staff. AFL Central Victoria's website currently features 16 staff.
One thing not in dispute by anyone is that local football is in a critical period where the very survival of many clubs and leagues is under threat. The current operation and existence of the AFL Victoria hub system is hindering where it should be helping, and doing nothing more than adding to the pressure on clubs in all sorts of ways.
The tide is slowly starting to turn. We have seen the Picola League leave AFL Victoria and the Heathcote league discussing major change recently, and Kyneton have become the latest club to have the courage to shine a light on the issues in the region.
Let's hope more clubs share that courage and we see the people take back the game and the administration of it, before it is too late.
I feel the need to air the situation that there is not many sports trainers involved in country sport.
We can use COVID-19 as an excuse, but that's all it is.
This has been the case for 20 years plus.
Many come to this calling/position as a parent/relative or injured player.
It is clear others should realise the valuable, practical experience gained as a trainer always will be the best.
Think all who can take the plunge and be a sports trainer. Do. Don't think, just do it. Please.
Who's Afraid of The Big Bad Voice?
Fear is stopping people from endorsing the "Yes" vote for The Voice to Parliament.
Some fear the change to our constitution will cause damage. Damage already exists that's too extensive and has existed for too long, for too many and is to the disgrace of every empowered Australian; damage that The Voice seeks to address.
It's obvious that without that gap, we wouldn't need "The Voice". This gap highlights the differences in wellbeing between the non-indigenous and indigenous peoples in Australia; lower life expectancy, higher incarceration rates, suicide rates physical and mental sickness rates and poorer education and training opportunities.
The gap in these areas, underlines the very intention of The Voice. It's in no way directed towards addressing issues beyond these basic welfare realms. Prof Anne Twomey, a Constitutional Law expert has said, "No such obligation (to address outside issues) is contained or can find its source in the text of the amendment".
The contention that our courts would be tied up in a broad range of claims across government departments is a furphy. There's a disappointing slogan coming from the No campaign to vote no if you don't know.
Instead if you don't know, why not read?
Read who supports it, why they support it, their work and qualifications and on what bases they confidently dismiss the claims of the no campaign. It's all in your mobile phone. If you don't know, find out.
