IT'S taken a ton of perseverance, a few near misses and a change of clubs and leagues, but Amy Morrissey's wait to play in a senior netball grand final is finally over.
The dependable and diligent White Hills defender is readying to play her usual reliable role in Saturday's HDFNL A-grade premiership decider against Colbinabbin.
The moment has been a long time coming. So long that Morrissey wondered whether she would ever get the chance.
But in her first season at White Hills, and after a long career at South Bendigo, she is preparing for the biggest game of her career.
The 27-year-old's last grand final appearance came as a junior with St Francis.
She readily admits her recollection of the game is sketchy.
"I really don't remember, though Molly (White Hills captain Molly Johnston) would have been on the same team," Morrissey said.
"We were discussing it the other day, but we weren't quite sure if we won."
Morrissey, who started with South Bendigo as a junior and last season played her 150th club game, traded the red and white for red and black over the off-season.
The decision was by no means made lightly.
"It was 13 years (at South Bendigo), so it wasn't an easy decision, but it was definitely time for a change," she said.
"It's really been an awesome year this year, I've loved it.
"I've obviously still got really good friends at South and I have been up there (at the QEO) supporting them in finals.
"They've played on Sundays, which has worked out well with our finals games. But it was definitely time for a change.
"We have such a great team here and it's been super-enjoyable."
READ MORE:
Morrissey has made a seamless transition into the Demons' defence, brilliantly led by skipper Johnston and wing defence Tegan Elliston, also former South Bendigo players, and at times featuring the versatile Karly Hynes.
"It's an awesome team across the board. We have lots of versatility and most of the year we have changed the team up and rotated, which shows the depth that we have," she said.
"We have all four senior netball teams in grand finals this weekend, which is super-exciting.
"It's something I haven't been a part of in previous years, so I can't wait to be there at the club with the girls (on Thursday night) at training and obviously Saturday."
Her first senior grand final is not an opportunity Morrissey intends to take lightly.
She is anticipating a titanic struggle against the Grasshoppers' young guns, after they stunned minor premiers Elmore in last weekend's preliminary final by nine goals.
"I watched the last half of the Colbo-Elmore game last week and Colbo were super-impressive; consistent across the court, patient and held possession and were definitely deserving of the win," Morrissey said.
"We are definitely not discounting them. While we have beaten them (three times) during the season, finals have shown that doesn't necessarily mean anything.
"It's absolutely anyone's game and we know it will be a hard hit out."
Morrissey and her fellow defenders will have one of the biggest tasks on Saturday, attempting to limit the effectiveness of Colbinabbin's youthful and skilled goal shooting tandem of Matilda McIntyre and Ella Kerlin.
The pair showed maturity beyond their 17 and 20 years of age last week to stand tall against the Bloods with a collective 71 goals.
"All credit to them, I think they only missed one or two goals in the last half and were super-composed," Morrissey said.
"They didn't look nervous at all.
"Molly and I definitely know what we are up against."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.