White Hills defender Amy Morrissey relishing her chance at netball premiership success

By Kieran Iles
Updated September 15 2023 - 3:09pm, first published 9:30am
White Hills defender Amy Morrissey will play in her first senior netball grand final in Saturday's HDFNL premiership decider against Colbinabbin.
IT'S taken a ton of perseverance, a few near misses and a change of clubs and leagues, but Amy Morrissey's wait to play in a senior netball grand final is finally over.

