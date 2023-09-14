Bendigo Advertiser
Gisborne and Castlemaine set for epic BFNL netball preliminary final battle at the QEO

By Kieran Iles
Updated September 15 2023 - 3:22pm, first published 8:00am
Gisborne's Kirby Elliott (left) and Castlemaine's Mikaela Vaughan will be key players for their respective teams in Saturday's BFNL preliminary final at the QEO. Pictures by Darren Howe
GISBORNE will look to put a stop to Castlemaine's momentum and book themselves a grand final berth when the rivals clash in Saturday's BFNL preliminary final at the QEO.

