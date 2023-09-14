GISBORNE will look to put a stop to Castlemaine's momentum and book themselves a grand final berth when the rivals clash in Saturday's BFNL preliminary final at the QEO.
The Bulldogs are aiming for their first appearance in the premiership decider since 2018, but must find a way past the rampaging Magpies.
It's a drought that pales in comparison to Castlemaine's.
The Magpies have never played in an A-grade grand final, but have already created club history.
A stirring one-goal victory over Kangaroo Flat last Sunday put them into a preliminary final for the first time, while riding a wave of momentum.
If the Bulldogs are to put a halt to the surge, they will need to rebound from a six-goal second semi-final loss to reigning premiers Sandhurst, which is already through to its fifth straight grand final.
Gisborne coach Tarryn Rymer is backing her side to do just that against a Magpies team they have beaten on five straight occasions over the past two seasons.
"It's going to be a tough one. Watching Castlemaine play last weekend, we know they have an array of different line-ups that they could run with," she said.
"For us, it will be about focusing on ourselves and making sure we put in play our systems and processes that we have relied upon this season.
"We've worked really hard this season, but that doesn't automatically mean we deserve to be there the following week; we need to prove it and earn it."
Rymer admitted the Bulldogs would dearly love to once and for all erase the memories of last year's narrow preliminary final loss to Kangaroo Flat, when they led by six goals at three quarter time, but lost by three.
"We were really disappointed with the way our season ended last year, so we'd love to build on that and make sure we do everything in our ability to improve on it," she said.
"Castlemaine will definitely be feeling up and about after their two finals wins, while for us, we don't look at last Saturday as disastrous. We came within six (goals) of Sandhurst.
"I think any team that does that would be okay with it, but we know we have to improve on it.
"None of our girls are expecting an easy game on Saturday, but I feel if they go out and play their normal game, we'll be fine."
Gisborne's defence, comprising Zoe Davies, Charlee Kemp and Kirby Elliott, has been a strong point all season, while Claudia Mawson shapes as a difference-maker in attack.
If the Magpies are to reach the grand final, they will need to do something they have been unable to do in co-coaches Fiona Fowler and Gary Cooke's two seasons at the helm - beat Gisborne.
The Bulldogs are the only team they have not beaten in the last two years.
The Magpies have, however, come close in most of those clashes, headlined by a three-goal loss in extra time in last year's first semi-final, and further highlighted by a one-goal defeat at Gisborne in round 11 this year.
The margin was eight goals in round two and nine in their first encounter during the 2022 season.
LAST WEEK:
Playing coach Fowler hopes it's a case of the Magpies being able to gradually wear down their nemesis.
"Most of them (losses) have been by under 10 goals, so we are bound to have a close contest, no matter the day. I don't expect anything different on Saturday," she said.
"A lot of that comes down to us matching up really well against them and that's because our style or flavour of netball is influenced by a similar fast-pace and tight defence.
"That could come through our Melbourne University (VNL) links with both teams.
"They have a lot of players, like Claudia, Kirby and Charlee, and Maddy Stewart had a big impact last year at the club, and we have our Lightning girls as well."
With a pair of impressive finals wins under their belt - one emphatic over South Bendigo, the other a tough grind against Kangaroo Flat - and with their list in the strongest shape it has been at any moment in time over the last two years, Fowler is confident the Magpies are hitting their peak.
"I think we are hitting our straps at the right time; we've got a full team and we've got depth," she said.
"I'd like to think we have more depth than Gisborne do, so hopefully that plays in our favour.
"But we would be silly to overlook Zoe Davies; she's the biggest threat.
"It's just about how we combat her. The goal attack role is going to have to be pivotal against Gisborne.
"Kirby in wing defence, her closing speed is phenomenal, so if we stick wide and don't take on the drive and give her that opportunity, she will come through and take a lot of ball for them.
"They have fast players and quality players, so we're going to have our work cut out."
In Saturday's lower grade preliminary finals, Gisborne will clash with Kangaroo Flat in A-reserve and B-reserve and Golden Square in 17-and-under, while Sandhurst takes on Kangaroo Flat in B-grade.
