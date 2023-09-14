Bendigo Advertiser
Fatal crash near Bendigo kills motorcyclist from Myers Flat


By Lucy Williams
Updated September 14 2023 - 9:32pm, first published 9:14pm
Myers Flat is located around 20 minutes north west of the Bendigo CBD. Picture from Google Maps


A 60-year-old man from Myers Flat has sadly died in a motorcycle crash on the Loddon Valley Highway on the outskirts of Bendigo on Thursday evening.

