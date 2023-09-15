Stage set for thrilling Betty Thompson Medal count

A NEW name is a strong chance of being etched onto the Betty Thompson Medal honour roll when the BFNL crowns its 2023 season A-grade netball best and fairest winner on Sunday night.
But just who that will be is anyone's guess.
With Gisborne's dual Betty Thompson medallist and 2022 winner Maddy Stewart absent from the competition this season while overseas, only three former winners remained in the A-grade ranks this season.
They were Kangaroo Flat midcourter Ashley Ryan, who won the medal while playing for Eaglehawk in 2019, and dual winners, Sandhurst's Heather Oliver (2015 and '17) and Gisborne's Tiana Newman (2009 and '13).
Only Ryan - a proven and prolific votegetter over the years - is expected to challenge as her own club's leader and should again be among the favourites to take out this year' award.
If successful, the Roos' star wing attack would become the eighth two-time winner of the A-grade award, alongside Stewart, Oliver, Newman, Brianna Dalrymple-Monro (Sandhurst/Strathfieldsaye), Kris Greene (Sandhurst), Rosanne Walgers (Sandhurst) and Carol Sing (Maryborough).
Among the potential first-timers, Sandhurst's Meg Williams and Kangaroo Flat's Chelsea Sartori - both midcourters - respectively finished third and runner-up in last year's count between Stewart and Ryan, who was fourth.
Dragons skipper Williams has been a standout in a dominant and unbeaten Sandhurst team that has catapulted to within one win of a fifth straight premiership.
She will have plenty of rivals for votes among her in mostly multiple premiership-winning teammates, led by goal shooter Rebecca Smith, Shae Clifford, Kelsey Meade and Sophie Shoebridge.
But that has not proved a barrier in the past, especially last year when she polled 24, and in 2019 when she gathered 18 to finish equal third.
Sartori polled two more than Williams last year and a win or another top-three finish this season is again a strong possibility.
She also finished equal third in 2019.
Versatile midcourter Milly Wicks (fifth last year) should again attract plenty of votes for the Roos.
Has the absence of Stewart at Gisborne paved the way for another Bulldogs defender to claim the Betty Thompson?
Zoe Davies, who recently signed to play with English Netball Super League club Leeds Rhinos is 2024, has enjoyed a stellar first season back in the BFNL and is among, or if not the first player to rate a mention from rival coaches post-match.
The now former Collingwood Magpies training partner will have strong competition for votes from star goal attack Claudia Mawson, midcourter/defender Kirby Elliott and goal keeper Charlee Kemp, but could not help but stand out with her speed and aerial ability.
Mawson was the Bulldogs' second-leading votegetter last season with 12, but did miss a batch of matches towards the end of this season with Australian Netball Championships commitments.
Equally as hard-working and eye-catching with her defensive performances as Davies, Castlemaine co-coach Fiona Fowler is certain to be prominent among the leaders.
Fowler polled 12 votes in basically half a season last year and was fit and firing from the get-go in an improved year for the Magpies that has taken them to within one win of an historic first grand final berth.
The playing coach was easily the Magpies' top votegetter in 2022.
Others expected to poll well include Strathfieldsaye goal shooter Claudia Collins and centre Caitlin Hamilton, South Bendigo's Chloe Langley and Alicia McGlashan, and Kyneton's Brooke Mangan.
