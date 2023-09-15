Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Stage set for thrilling Betty Thompson Medal count

By Kieran Iles
Updated September 15 2023 - 3:49pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gisborne's Zoe Davies, Castlemaine playing coach Fiona Fowler, Sandhurst centre Meg Williams and Kangaroo Flat midcourter Chelsea Sartori are some of the main chances for this year's Betty Thompson Medal.
Gisborne's Zoe Davies, Castlemaine playing coach Fiona Fowler, Sandhurst centre Meg Williams and Kangaroo Flat midcourter Chelsea Sartori are some of the main chances for this year's Betty Thompson Medal.

A NEW name is a strong chance of being etched onto the Betty Thompson Medal honour roll when the BFNL crowns its 2023 season A-grade netball best and fairest winner on Sunday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.