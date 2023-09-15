A NEW chapter in the epic grand final rivalry between White Hills and Colbinabbin will be etched in HDFNL netball folklore at Huntly on Saturday.
Four years after they met in their fourth straight premiership decider in 2019, the Demons and Grasshoppers will go to war again.
While those battles were largely foreseeable, this year's was anything but unsurprising.
Given little chance by many league followers, Colbinabbin turned the season on its head by eliminating reigning premiers and minor premiers Elmore from contention in last weekend's preliminary final.
A stunning 71-62 triumph compounded a straight sets exit for the Bloods following their semi-final loss to the Demons the week before. It followed an unbeaten home and away season.
It has set the scene for a remarkable and highly intriguing premiership decider between two of the league's perennial powerhouses.
The clash will be a contrast in styles and personnel, pitting the calm and experience - much of it premiership winning - of White Hills against the relative youth and persistence of Colbinabbin.
It will be the fifth grand final clash between the two clubs since 2016, with the honours shared at two apiece going into Saturday.
Colbinabbin's 2016 and '17 victories over the Demons were the second and third of three straight flags for the Grasshoppers.
White Hills more than extracted its revenge with back-to-back wins in 2018 and '19.
Two of those four contests were decided by three-or-less goals.
After missing out against Elmore last year, White Hills coach Lauren Bowles was grateful for a shot at redemption on what shapes as a big day for the red and black army.
"As coach, I am really proud of our club to get four senior sides into a grand final," she said.
"It's amazing to be there, but we'll take nothing for granted and just enjoy the next couple of days.
"I certainly feel in terms of A-grade that we have some unfinished business, not winning last year and not having won since 2019.
"Four years of being hungry for a win, the girls are really excited and hopefully we can put our best foot forward on Saturday.
"I feel we have been really consistent and have been playing some of our best netball during the finals series.
Unlike most, Bowles said Colbinabbin's rise to grand finalist had come as no shock.
She has long-admired and appreciated the rivalry between the two clubs and the Grasshoppers' knack for consistently getting the best out of themselves each season.
READ MORE:
"They are a very slick team and have such a beautiful attacking end; they don't miss many goals," she said.
"And they have Liv McEvoy running through the middle, so they are going to be very hard to beat.
"They have every right to be proud of getting to the grand final, just like us, but it will come down to who is best on the day.
"At the end of the day, if they can beat an Elmore, who was undefeated throughout the year, they can beat anyone.
The Demons have three new faces in this year's grand final line-up, midcourter Bridget Murray, defender Amy Morrissey and Karly Hynes, who has provided strength and experience a both ends of the court.
Bowles said all three had been 'valuable assets' on and off the court.
Colbinabbin is fully embracing its underdog status and will head into the showdown with both a 'never say die' and 'nothing to lose' attitude.
While the Grasshoppers have not beaten the Demons in three attempts this season, first-year coach Jen McIntyre has been keen to impress upon her players the fact they had not beaten Elmore either this season before last Saturday.
"Elmore as well, but White Hills have been the team to beat all year and we totally respect them," she said.
"They are very versatile and have great depth.
"I am confident we will give a better showing than we did in the semi (in a 16-goal loss).
"We played them in round 18 as well and lost, but you only have to beat them once.
"We'll certainly give it everything we've got and are really embracing the underdog tag.
"Everyone thinks we can't win, so that suits me just fine."
The Grasshoppers will have youth and exuberance on their side.
Only three-time league medallist Olivia McEvoy (32) and wing attack Ashleigh Zera are 24 or above, while the bulk of the team is 21 or under.
Their goalers Ella Kerlin and Matilda McIntyre are just 20 and 17, with the former only celebrating her birthday this week.
Coach McIntyre, who has already re-signed for next season, can see an ultra-bright future ahead at Colbinabbin.
"I just want the girls to enjoy the experience; playing in grand finals doesn't happen every year and for a lot of people it can be really rare," she said.
"Olivia has played in a lot of grand finals; Matilda has already played in a (VNL) grand final this year; but some might not have played in one for years.
"So you have to embrace every opportunity you get."
Having become more acquainted with their rivals in three meetings this season, the Grasshoppers coach is adamant her side have learned their lessons.
"We're similar (to White Hills), we both like to move the ball quickly. And their defence is very strong," McIntyre said.
"We can't start poorly. We've done that both times against them recently and had to play catch up, but you can't do that against this team.
"Each quarter is different as they change their line-up each quarter, so you have to adapt.
"I was proud of how they played last Saturday. If they play like that and happen to come up short, I'll still be proud of them."
2016: Colbinabbin 57 defeated White Hills 39
2017: Colbinabbin 43 defeated White Hills 40
2018: White Hills 48 defeated Colbinabbin 46
2019: White Hills 48 defeated Colbinabbin 38
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.