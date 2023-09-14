THE first of what New Zealand trainer Andrew Forsman hopes is many winners from his satellite stable at Macedon Lodge arrived at Bendigo on Thursday.
And in terms of the future, it was a pretty crucial one as his Group 1 Victoria Derby hopeful Riproar broke through for his first win on Australian turf.
The promising gelding was made to work for it, after the Bendigo-trained frontrunner Wilmot Pass showed plenty of grit in the straight to still be in front with 50m to run.
In the end, class prevailed as Damian Lane guided Riproar to a three-quarter length win over the Jess Gleeson-trained Wilmot Pass, with Harold The Great three-lengths further back in third.
The win made amends for the gelding's close second in his Australian debut at Bendigo early last month.
The son of Charm Spirit and Let Me Roar subsequently finished seventh over 1510m at Moonee Valley, his chances ruined when he jumped awkwardly and covered plenty of extra ground.
Forsman was certain Riproar, who had three starts in New Zealand for one win before venturing to Australia, would take plenty from his Bendigo breakthrough.
"It was a good effort. Obviously, the leader had a bit of a picnic in front and he got (Riproar) flat-footed at the top of the straight; I thought the leader was going to be hard to pick up.
"He is a young horse learning his way as he goes; that was good experience to get in amongst horses like that and have to flatten out and chase hard."
Next stop for Riproar is expected to be the Listed Super Impose Stakes (1800m) at Flemington on October 7.
He will be attempting to follow in the footsteps of his half-brother Mr Maestro, who won the race last year for Forsman.
"I will talk to Damian (Lane) and see what his feedback is. He was a little bit above himself before the race today, so I think he will take further improvement," the trainer said.
Fresh from a treble at Sandown on Wednesday, Lane hoped the win would be the start of bigger and better things for the progressive youngster.
"Off a steady tempo, the leader kicked really well, so I just took a little bit to pick up," he said.
"I always thought I was the winner, it just took 100m to wind it in.
"He's a very nice horse; a progressive horse. He was just a little bit worked up today, pre-race - a little bit more than normal.
"Hopefully, once he starts to learn what he's doing properly, he can win a nice race.
"He's always showing talent, he just needs to start putting it together."
