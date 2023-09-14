Bendigo Advertiser
Victoria Derby hopeful Riproar gives Andrew Forsman first win from Macedon Lodge

By Kieran Iles
Updated September 14 2023 - 6:13pm, first published 4:46pm
Riproar, trained by Andrew Forsman and ridden by Damian Lane, wins at Bendigo on Thursday. Picture by Brett Holburt/Racing Photos
THE first of what New Zealand trainer Andrew Forsman hopes is many winners from his satellite stable at Macedon Lodge arrived at Bendigo on Thursday.

