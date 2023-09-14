Sens World Championships debut will be on familiar roads

Bendigo and District Cycling Club's Connor Sens and Tasman Nankervis have been selected in the Australian squad for the UCI Gravel World Championships in early October.
The pair will be a part of a 16-rider squad (ten men and six women), with the men's team and, in particular, Sens having a good chance of causing some damage.
Sens is the reigning Australian Gravel National Champion, but this will be the first time he wears the green and gold at a World Championships.
He is currently in China at the Pro2 Taihu Lake Tour with his St George Continental Team and will head to Malaysia for a one-week race before making his way to Veneto, Italy, for the World Championships.
"I'm super excited to be selected in my first World Championships and to represent Australia in the discipline I love most," Sens said.
"It will be great to return to Italy to race the Worlds, as this is where I was based for the last two years when I was competing on the roads.
"I have raced previously in Veneto and look forward to giving it my all."
While being selected in the squad, Nankervis will unfortunately not be racing due to travelling costs.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.