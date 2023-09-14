Bendigo Advertiser
Sens World Championships debut will be on familiar roads

By Nathan Spicer
Bendigo and District Cycling Club's Connor Sens.
Bendigo and District Cycling Club's Connor Sens and Tasman Nankervis have been selected in the Australian squad for the UCI Gravel World Championships in early October.

