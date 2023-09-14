Perfect for a buyer yearning for a taste of Bendigo's gold rush era and heritage, this stunning stone and brick mine manager's house is the perfect blend of modern convenience and period charm.
Located in a quiet, elevated street just minutes from the city and close to the many amenities of Golden Square, this beautifully presented property has been restored and renovated inside and out, with every detail considered.
Built in the late 1800s, the character-filled property has all the appeal of a period home, with all of the hard work required to elevate it to modern living already done.
"It's a privilege to work with vendors who take such pride in presenting their home and offering an immaculate product to the marketplace, " says Bec Allen from McKean McGregor Real Estate.
Bec says not a blade of grass is out of place, with the amazing attention to detail including the stunning timberwork on the lounge room ceiling and the feature brick fireplaces.
Original details include high ceilings, stained glass, ambient, feature and decorative pendant and lamp lighting, and new solid hardwood floors in the hallway, living room and kitchen areas.
The superb facade is a sign of what's to come, with a brick-paved herringbone path leading to the front veranda with updated tessellated tiling and cast-iron lacework.
A central hallway runs through the home, with two of the bedrooms on each side fitted with large built-in robes.
The spacious bedrooms rooms boast original detail, plantation shutters and two have feature open fireplaces (not in use).
At the rear of the home is a stunning modern kitchen and dining space that perfectly blends with the tone of the rest of the home. There are new black SMEG kitchen appliances, and a wine and drinks fridge.
A lounge off the central hallway and kitchen features that striking timber-lined ceiling, as well as solid fuel heating, ensuring the space is cosy year-round.
A brand new laundry with LG washer/dryer combo and a large, stylish bathroom complete the floorplan.
The back door opens to a rear decked veranda, with the deck extending to a spacious, alfresco area that's entirely undercover.
Lawn wraps around the side of the home on the 690 square metre block, and the fully landscaped garden has established planting and zoned sprinkler systems.
A new carport/garage and garden shed at the rear of the property provide ample space for vehicles, tools and more.
Sitting on a quiet elevated street, the house is close to primary and secondary schools, and coffee shops, plus it's less than five minutes to a supermarket and Golden Square Recreation Reserve.
