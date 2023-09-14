Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Video/Breaking

31 Ophir Street, Golden Square | Immaculately renovated family home

By House of the Week
Updated September 14 2023 - 5:40pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
31 Ophir Street, Golden Square. Picture courtesy McKean McGregor
31 Ophir Street, Golden Square. Picture courtesy McKean McGregor
  • 31 Ophir Street, Golden Square
  • Bed 3 | Bath 1 | Car 2
  • $800,000 - $845,000
  • Agency: McKean McGregor Real Estate
  • Agent: Bec Allen 0438 528 091
  • Inspect: Saturday, 11am - 11.30am

Perfect for a buyer yearning for a taste of Bendigo's gold rush era and heritage, this stunning stone and brick mine manager's house is the perfect blend of modern convenience and period charm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.