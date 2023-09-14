Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

BJFL: Sandhurst vs Square under 16s seniors grand final preview

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated September 14 2023 - 8:25pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
What the two sides will be fighting for.
What the two sides will be fighting for.

The highlight of this weekend's BJFL grand finals will take place on the QEO as a curtain raiser to the under-18s BFNL preliminary final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.