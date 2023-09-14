BJFL: Sandhurst vs Square under 16s seniors grand final preview

The highlight of this weekend's BJFL grand finals will take place on the QEO as a curtain raiser to the under-18s BFNL preliminary final.
From 8.45am, Sandhurst Maroon and Golden Square's under 16s seniors sides will do battle for the premier junior footy prize in Bendigo.
The Dragons finished top of the ladder with a 14-1 record and made their way into the big dance with a 19-point semi-final win over the Bulldogs.
After losing the grand final to the Bulldogs last season, Dragons co-coach Cameron Davie says his boys are keen to claim their first piece of silverware as a group.
"They're pretty excited because we missed out on a couple of grand finals during COVID, and they got us in last year's decider, so we'd love to get one back," Davie said.
"But we respect Golden Square a lot as they've got a strong midfield with some gun players, so we've just got to stick to our game plan."
The game will culminate a two-year journey for Davie's side.
"Two seasons ago, Malcolm Borchard (co-coach) and I got together to draw up a plan of attack on how we want to structure this group for a two-year program," he said.
"If we were to win on the weekend, it would be pretty rewarding, considering this is the final piece of the plan."
While the Dragons have the wood over the Bulldogs this season with a 3-1 record, that loss in round 11 was their only defeat of the year.
This has left Bulldogs coach Brad Eaton confident of causing an upset.
"Our boys know that their best is good enough, so hopefully, it will be a nice competitive game," Eaton said.
"It's been a bit of an up and down year for us with numbers and injuries, but we thought at the start of the year we were a good chance to make it, so we're all pretty excited."
Leaders Hunter Wright (captain) and Xavier Grant (vice-captain) will be crucial to the Bulldogs' success.
Wright played in the Vic Country under 16 boys campaign, while Grant is in the Bendigo Pioneers 2023 V/Line Cup Under 15 Boys squad which begins in a fortnight's time.
Under-16s Blue:
Sandhurst v Golden Square
at 8.45am
..........................................
Under-12D:
Strathfieldsaye v White Hills
at 8.30am
..........................................
Under-12A:
Strathfieldsaye v Golden Square
at 10am
..........................................
Under-12B:
South Bendigo v St Killians St Peters
at 11.30am
..........................................
Under-12C:
Marong v St Monica's
at 1pm
..........................................
GROUND 1
Under-14s:
Sandhurst v Strathfieldsaye
at 8.40am
..........................................
Under-16 Reserves 2:
LBU v Maiden Gully YCW
at 10.30am
..........................................
Under-18 Girls:
White Hills v Woorinen
at 12.20pm
..........................................
Under-16s Gold:
Maiden Gully YCW v Rochester
at 2.10pm
..........................................
Under-16 Reserves 1:
White Hills v Kangaroo Flat
at 4pm
..........................................
GROUND 2
Under-14 Reserves 3:
Maiden Gully YCW v South Bendigo
at 8.50am
..........................................
Under-14 Reserves 2:
South Bendigo v Maryborough
at 10.40am
..........................................
Under-16 Girls:
Sandhurst v Strathfieldsaye
at 12.30pm
..........................................
Under-14 Girls:
Sandhurst v White Hills
at 2pm
..........................................
Under-14 Reserves 1:
Strathfieldsaye v Huntly
at 3.30pm
