Lightning men aiming to strike in state league hockey grand final

NORTH West Lightning's men's team has the chance to win the club's first premiership since 1996 on Sunday.
The Lightning - formerly CV Blazers - will contest the Mens Vic League 1 hockey grand final against PEGS at the State Hockey Centre from noon.
After finishing fourth on the ladder with 11 wins, two draws and five losses from their 18 home and away games the Lightning has won two cut-throat finals to advance to the grand final.
The Lightning beat Old Xaverians 5-2 in the elimination final and Melbourne Sikhs United 3-1 in last weekend's preliminary final to earn their berth in Sunday's decider.
The Lightning is coached by Chris Mitchell and captained by Sam Whitfield.
"The team started putting the work in last November and has stuck together through a challenging year; it's great to see them rewarded with a grand final appearance," Mitchell said on Thursday.
"This year has been one of the most competitive seasons I can recall with many teams matching up well and results falling different ways, but I believe we have what it takes to get the job done.
"The commitment from the men has been unwavering and the last two weeks of finals has shown that they never give up and will fight until the end. It's a culture I am so proud of."
PEGS finished second on the ladder and has split its two matches against the Lightning one apiece.
PEGS won their round one match 3-2, before the Lightning won the re-match 3-2 at home in round 10.
"A bus load of spectators is coming down from Bendigo to cheer us on Sunday and no doubt will bring the energy to drive the boys to win the flag," Mitchell said.
North West Lightning grand final squad - Sam Whitfield (captain), Xavier McBain, Josh Fowler, Jayden Gulson, Deacon Evans, Flynn Boyd, Jarrod Lougoon, Matt Cornwell, Adam Gardiner, Zach Lahn, Craig Conn, Ieuan Wing, Matthew Wellers, Harry Torney, Max Cole, Hamish Archibald and Ethan Jeffery.
The grand final will be streamed live on Sunday through Hockey Australia at https://livehockey.com.au/hockey/vic/mens-vic-league-1/2023/
While the Lightning men are chasing premiership glory on Sunday, the club's under-16 team girls coached by Dale Boyd bowed out earlier in the finals in the semis.
