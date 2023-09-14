Federation-era house fit for home or business in city central

Nestled in the heart of Bendigo's CBD, this captivating Federation-era home presents a rare opportunity to own a piece of history, with unlimited commercial potential.
Filled with the vintage allure and charm of yesteryear, the property has original Baltic pine floors, timber wall paneling and three open fireplaces.
Further adding to the elegance and character, a well-appointed renovated kitchen has a large freestanding Falcon stove and butcher block island bench.
There's also a gas log fire, and a reverse cycle heating and cooling unit providing modern functionality to the main living area.
With commercial potential (zoned commercial 1), this 401 square metre property has a wide range of opportunities.
Strategically located in Bendigo's bustling CBD makes it ideal for a boutique business or professional offices.
Whether you envision this as your family home or an astute investment opportunity, the property delivers on both fronts. Call the agency for an inspection.
