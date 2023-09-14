Bendigo Advertiser
48 Wills Street, Bendigo | Commercial potential in Bendigo CBD

By Feature Property
Updated September 14 2023 - 4:48pm, first published 4:30pm
Federation-era house fit for home or business in city central
Federation-era house fit for home or business in city central
  • 48 Wills Street, Bendigo
  • Bed 3 | Bath 1 | Car 2
  • $750,000 - $820,000
  • Agency: Barry Plant
  • Agent: Bronwyn Williams-Harris 0499 381 152
  • Inspect: By appointment

Nestled in the heart of Bendigo's CBD, this captivating Federation-era home presents a rare opportunity to own a piece of history, with unlimited commercial potential.

