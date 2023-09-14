Detectives have seized a commercial quantity of drugs and arrested a woman after a raid which uncovered two air conditioning units allegedly stolen from Castlemaine.
Police from Ballarat Criminal Investigation Unit and the Divisional Response Unit executed a warrant at a Havelock Street property in Soldiers Hill around 1pm on Wednesday.
A search uncovered a quantity of alleged 1, 4 Butanediol - also known as GHB - believed to have been imported from China.
It is alleged officers also found a stolen off-road trailer, annex and two reverse cycle air conditioning units still in boxes.
Police said the air conditioning units were allegedly stolen during a burglary in Castlemaine.
The 32-year-old woman has been charged with several offences including trafficking a commercial quantity of drugs, possessing a prohibited weapon and two counts of handling stolen goods.
The Soldiers Hill woman was remanded in custody and is due in Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
Police said the investigation was ongoing.
