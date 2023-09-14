Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Video/Breaking

Woman facing drugs, weapons charges after Soldiers Hill raid

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated September 14 2023 - 6:28pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Detectives have seized a commercial quantity of drugs and arrested a woman after a raid which uncovered two air conditioning units allegedly stolen from Castlemaine.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.