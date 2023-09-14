Spacious, stunning apartment with extraordinary Bendigo views

This stunning two-level apartment in the exclusive St Aidans Park development provides contemporary living, with spectacular views of Bendigo.
Located on the upper level of the original building, the refurbished apartment infuses modern luxury with historic features.
The expansive dining room and kitchen are enhanced by soaring pressed metal ceilings and stunning polished timber floors. The living room opens to a large private front balcony, with enough room for a dining setting and barbecue.
The kitchen has Caesarstone benchtops, a Blanco 900mm oven, dishwasher and storage, including a cleverly concealed European laundry.
Large, double glazed windows are fitted with plantation shutters.
The main bedroom has a walk-in-robe and superb marble tiled ensuite. There is also a powder-room, study nook and storage.
Upstairs is a large, open space, suitable for use as a living room, third bedroom or home office. Large velux double glazed roof windows provide good light and sky views, and are fitted with quality blinds.
The apartment has split system heating and cooling units, and ceiling fans throughout.
The property's shared amenities include an outdoor (heated) pool, indoor recreation room, a private park and double car accommodation.
