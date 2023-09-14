Winter is over: celebrate among the tulips, find a 'BendiGNOME'

Winter is over and Bendigo is blooming. No, seriously.
Garden beds across the city are dotted with tulips and flowers as the city ushers in the warmer weather in the only way it knows how: BLOOM.
Since 2004, tulips have been blossoming at Rosalind Park, Eaglehawk's Conservatory Garden and the gardens along Pall Mall, with 3,000 bulbs planted across Greater Bendigo, as part of the annual BLOOM festival.
Alongside the tulips, the city has created Bloom After Dark, a night-time trail illuminating the floral displays and using some of the illuminated sculptures seen at Rosalind Park's Electric Wonderland.
There is also a "Bendio-gnome" hunt, where 12 gnomes have been hidden through the four gardens across the City of Greater Bendigo, for families to find.
If that wasn't enough for you, a Symbiotic Pulse kinetic installation in the front atrium at Bendigo Visitor Centre was created by Paul Fletcher, paying homage to nature and the Bendigo sign at the Rosalind Park piazza has had a floral makeover.
Looking for something to do after you have spent all day amongst the flowers? Marist College's latest musical Annie sees over 100 students take to the stage for their first full-length show since the COVID-19 pandemic.
The musical follows 11-year-old orphan Annie who is taken from the clutches of her evil minder Miss Hannigan, and stays in billionaire Oliver Warbuck's mansion for the holidays.
The show plays this weekend at Ulumbarra Theatre. More information here.
So there you go - that's your weekend sorted. Enjoy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.