BELIEF is an important factor in sporting success.
And fortunately for grand final-bound Colbinabbin, the Grasshoppers will be taking plenty of it into this Saturday's HDFNL A-grade netball premiership decider against White Hills.
Following a shock preliminary final win over reigning premiers Elmore, Colbinabbin finds itself back in the grand final for the first time since 2019.
The Grasshoppers will enter the showdown as underdogs, having finished the season in third place and survived two straight knockout finals against Mount Pleasant and Elmore, after being beaten by White Hills in week one.
But as their stirring nine-goal win over the Bloods last week so emphatically showed, underdogs do often prevail.
The Grasshoppers have already overcome plenty this season.
With players spread across Colbinabbin, Bendigo and Melbourne, led by a Melbourne-based coach Jen McIntyre, the squad has only trained together as a group twice this season, both during finals.
Distance has proved no barrier to success. If anything, it has only further galvanised the playing group.
"We've all put in the hard yards as a team. Obviously, being spread out, it's been hard to get together as a group," Grasshoppers wing attack Ashleigh Zera said.
"But we've known we've always been able to do it out on the court, it's just a matter of putting it together on the day.
"(Friday night) we'll get together for a bit of a tactical and bonding session and that will be only the third time we've really caught up for the season.
"Maybe it will be third time lucky, but I have full faith in the girls.
"We've got nothing to lose, so we'll just go out and give it our very best shot."
Zera, who crossed to Colbinabbin last season after playing in a pair of BFNL B-reserve premierships with Strathfieldsaye pre-COVID, said the Grasshoppers had drawn plenty of confidence and belief from last week's upset.
"We were lucky that we were able to see how they play throughout the season; we knew what they do and we knew where they go (on the court)," she said.
"But everyone just played their role really well, which brought everyone together.
"It was amazing. It still doesn't feel for real that we are here, but we are very excited."
At 24, Zera will remarkably be the second oldest player in the Grasshoppers' line-up on Saturday behind star centre Olivia McEvoy.
Goal shooter Matilda McIntyre only turned 17 on Thursday, while younger sister Grace, who will be part of the bench after playing in the 17-and-under grand final against Mount Pleasant, is only 14.
It's their youthful exuberance and resilience - along with the experience of three-time league medallist McEvoy - that the Grasshoppers hope can propel them to another upset and their first A-grade premiership since 2017.
"It feels pretty funny being the second oldest at 24, but all the girls are really mature and have their heads screwed on and are such a delight to play with," Zera said.
"A bit like Elmore, we've had a couple of looks at White Hills now and we know how they play.
"We just need to keep our heads on, stay composed and give it our best shot and hopefully we can finish off a great season.
"We're such a young team that there is so much future and growth that we can bring.
"Hopefully we can keep kicking on and progressing from here."
