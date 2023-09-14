For many, 2010 was a year of many highs and lows.
In the week of September 14 of that year, a variety of Bendigo Junior Football League champions were crowned in their respective premiership clashes.
From Golden Square to Kennington-Sandhurst, there were smiles all round.
But for people like Charlize Nebenfuehr, the community showed her they would rally around her for her cause.
After being diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma in 2009, the Bendigo toddler spent most of her time at Melbourne's Royal Children's Hospital receiving treatment, including chemotherapy.
Family and friends did their part by organising an auction to raise money for the family.
Bendigo Community Health Service's Paula May has received an award for 30 years of service on September 17, 2010.
Mrs May has helped generations of families achieve their goals in her time. She's even seen the grandchildren of people she helped when she began.
"I often say, 'I was born to do this job'. I think because it's part of my nature, it's me," Mrs May said.
