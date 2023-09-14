Luke Baker had a bold strategy to cut through with the question.
The employment services support worker had no qualms about dropping his pants to display a pair of canary yellow R U OK? undies in view of the Alexandra Fountain.
Baker was joining a group of better dressed disability employment service staff, from WDEA Works, to make a splash on the subject of mental health on Thursday, R U OK? Day.
They were not the only ones, with various organisations around central Victoria helping to promote the day with displays and events.
Back at the WDEA headquarters in King Street, the team were planning a group lunch and coffees throughout the day made by clients training in hospitality.
"It's a bit of fun for them and we'll talk though what the day means and the philosophy behind it," site manager Julianne Runnalls said.
"Obviously we're focused on employment but the barriers to employment are many things. Mental health is one of them."
Business development officer Tori Warde said taking the time to ask the question really did make a difference.
"We've got a group of clients who won't openly talk about it until you ask," she said.
While the organisation didn't have the tools to address every issue, they knew the right services to refer people to.
But often care and conversation were enough.
With everything going on in the world and some of their clients without a large social circle, it was about taking the time to ask the question and also to listen, the women said.
