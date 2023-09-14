BFNL: 2023 Michelsen Medal preview - the ten favourites

With the 2023 Michelsen Medal count upon us this Sunday night, the Bendigo Advertiser has taken a look at the ten players most likely to win the BFNL's highest individual honour.
Players are in alphabetical order.
Billy Evans (Eaglehawk) MID - 18 games
The Hawks' bulky inside midfielder formed one of the most dangerous one-two punches with teammate Noah Wheeler throughout the season.
Evans averaged 29.1 disposals in 2023, and his consistency was one of his best features.
He only once had less than 20 touches, which was in round three against Gisborne.
On three occasions, Wheeler recorded 40 plus possessions, including 43 in a wet affair against South Bendigo in round 10, where he is sure to get the three votes.
He ranked first for disposals, contested possessions and clearances and third for ranking points for the Hawks.
Wheeler will take votes off him at stages, but it's hard to see many others in the Hawks lineup doing much more damage to his chances.
He will need to get an early lead to win, as it's unlikely he'll poll in three of the last four rounds.
HOT GAMES:
R1 vs South Bendigo: 34 disposals, 14 clearances, 181 ranking points
R4 vs Castlemaine: 43 disposals, ten clearances, 165 ranking points
R11 vs Maryborough: 40 disposals, eight clearances, 181 ranking points
Brody Haddow (South Bendigo) MID - 18 games
The 2023 BFNL stat king.
Haddow finished with the most ranking points this season by a long way - 299 ahead of Flynn Lakey in second.
Haddow finished first for score involvements, effective inside 50s, disposals and clearances for the Bloods.
Going purely by the stats, Haddow would definitely be in the best couple of favourites, but with some gun teammates around him, they are sure to hurt his chances.
Macgregor Cameron in the ruck also had a brilliant year, midfielders Nathan Horbury, Oscar White and Cooper Leon all had impressive matches and forwards Brock Harvey and Steven Stroobants kicked big bags throughout the year.
Expect Haddow to get plenty of one and two-vote games throughout the count merely due to his consistency.
HOT GAMES:
R7 vs Maryborough: 42 disposals, eight clearances, ten inside 50s, 207 ranking points
R9 vs Castlemaine: 50 disposals, 14 clearances, eight inside 50s, 202 ranking points
R11 vs Kangaroo Flat: 43 disposals, 11 clearances, six inside 50s, 188 ranking points
Cameron Manuel (Kyneton) MID/FWD - 17 games
The Tigers superstar will likely drift in and out of the count at stages.
He won't poll in the first three rounds, but in rounds four, five and seven, he should get the three votes.
He was the Tiger's best player in 2023 and won't have many votes taken off him by teammates, but with a 9-9 record, it's hard to see him finishing on top.
Manuel had 45 disposals against Maryborough in round four but wasn't the highest possession-getter going around, averaging 22.3.
His danger around goals made him extremely potent, though - Manuel kicked 36 goals.
HOT GAMES:
R4 vs Maryborough: 45 disposals, ten clearances, three goals, 227 ranking points
R5 vs Gisborne: 28 disposals, 12 clearances, four goals, 176 ranking points
R12 vs South Bendigo: 27 disposals, seven inside 50s, two goals, 142 ranking points
Flynn Lakey (Gisborne) MID - 18 games
One of the most consistent players in the BFNL this season, and if he doesn't win it this year, he should win one in the future.
Is the genuine smokey for this year count.
Lakey accumulated over 20 disposals in every match, averaging 32.3, and only once recorded less than 100 ranking points.
His ball-winning ability and mane of red hair means the umpires would have noticed him plenty.
Will be hoping to poll early after Bradley Bernacki's return mid-season.
Much like Haddow, he'll poll in a lot of matches but will he have enough three-vote games to win remains the big query.
HOT GAMES:
R4 vs Kangaroo Flat: 42 disposals, 19 clearances, nine tackles, 216 ranking points
R9 vs Maryborough: 50 disposals, 11 clearances, seven tackles, 200 ranking points
R18 vs Maryborough: 45 disposals, eight clearances, four tackles, 188 ranking points
Hamish Hosking (Sandhurst) RCK - 18 games
This year's Michelsen Medal favourite after a fantastic season from the Dragons ruckman.
Much like how the Brownlow Medal is predicted to go a week later, Hosking is tipped to start like a house on fire with an amazing first half of the year before needing to hold off fast finishers towards the back end of the count.
Ranked first in the league for average clearances, second for hit-outs, fourth for contested possessions, and only recorded less than 100 ranking points three times.
Sam Conforti will take some three-vote games of him in the second half of 2023, but with his imposing presence, he will have caught the eye of the umpires every week.
HOT GAMES:
R1 vs Kangaroo Flat: 26 disposals, 18 clearances, 83 hit-outs, 174 ranking points
R5 vs South Bendigo: 25 disposals, 18 clearances, 39 hit-outs, 162 ranking points
R17 vs Castlemaine: 29 disposals, 14 clearances, 53 hit-outs, 160 ranking points
Lachlan Sharp (Strathfieldsaye) FWD - 16 games
The only previous Michelsen Medal winner on this list.
Sharp won the Ron Best Medal for the third time, finishing the regular season with 93 goals.
He nailed 142 goals in his 2017 Michelsen Medal-winning season, so it's tough to see him having the medal around his neck again with 50 fewer goals, but nonetheless, he's a sniff.
He kicked 11 goals or more in three games but should only poll maximum votes in two of them, with Callum McCarty best on the ground in Sharp's 11-goal performance against the Tigers in round nine.
HOT GAMES:
R9 vs Kyneton: 21 disposals, ten marks, 11 goals, 186 ranking points
R12 vs Castlemaine: 23 disposals, 14 marks, 11 goals, 218 ranking points
R16 vs Kangaroo Flat: 20 disposals, 14 marks, 14 goals, 218 ranking points
Macgregor Cameron (South Bendigo) RCK - 16 games
Cameron and potentially Gisborne's Braidon Blake are the only other rucks, along with Hosking, a chance for this year's medal.
Cameron was ultra-impressive in his first season for the club, ranking first for hit-outs and hit-outs to advantage in the league while ranking second for clearances and contested possessions for the Bloods.
He had some absolute monster games, and when he polls, he'll poll big with two and three-vote games.
His round 17 performance against Gisborne was one of the games of the year, but the Bloods lost by 73 points.
If the umpires look past the result and give him two or three votes, he should get another two in the last round and come home with a wet sail.
Cameron did miss two games throughout the year.
HOT GAMES:
R9 vs Castlemaine: 19 disposals, five clearances, 58 hit-outs, 177 ranking points
R12 vs Kyneton: 32 disposals, 11 clearances, 42 hit-outs, 190 ranking points
R17 vs Gisborne: 29 disposals, 17 clearances, 64 hit-outs, 236 ranking points
Noah Wheeler (Eaglehawk) MID - 18 games
Has been one of the most damaging players in the BFNL this year and has to be in the top three or four favourites.
Ranked second in the league for effective inside 50s and was in the top three of all key metrics for the Hawks.
Wheeler's first month was excellent and should poll in four of the first five rounds.
Had a couple of quiet weeks after that but came back with a vengeance between rounds eight and 16.
During that nine-game stretch, he should poll in seven of those games and will need to because, like Evans, he won't get a vote in the last two rounds.
HOT GAMES:
R2 vs Maryborough: 36 disposals, 13 marks, six inside 50s, 169 ranking points
R9 vs Sandhurst: 33 disposals, eight clearances, 12 tackles, 165 ranking points
R11 vs Maryborough: 46 disposals, 12 clearances, 12 inside 50s, 204 ranking points
Sam Conforti (Sandhurst) MID - 10 games
There was some incredible VFL talent who returned to the BFNL fold in the second half of 2023.
Conforti, Bradley Bernacki, Bailey Henderson and reigning Michelsen Medalist Jake Moorhead all enhanced the levels of their respective teams, and there's probably little doubt they're among the best ten players in the competition.
But with them at most only playing half a year, it's hard to say they stand a great chance of winning.
The most likely of the group, though, is Conforti, who played ten games.
He'll need to poll bulk threes and has a reasonable hope of doing so in six of his ten matches.
HOT GAMES:
R10 vs Kangaroo Flat: 26 disposals, four goals, nine tackles, 157 ranking points
R15 vs Maryborough: 42 disposals, nine clearances, five goals, 227 ranking points
R18 vs Eaglehawk: 37 disposals, ten clearances, two goals, 160 ranking points
Tom Toma (Golden Square) MID - 16 games
Along with Wheeler, the best midfield chance for the medal.
Since returning from Cohuna, Toma has been superb, averaging 28.9 disposals, 6.3 clearances and 4.9 tackles per game (regular season).
From rounds three to six, he won't poll at all (injured in rounds four and five), but expect him to come galloping home.
From round six onwards, Toma recorded over 115 ranking points every week.
But of all the top midfielders, Toma is likely to have the most competition from within his own team, with Jackson Geary, Jake Thrum, Ricky Monti, Ryan Hartley and Jack Hickman all having solid campaigns.
HOT GAMES:
R9 vs Kangaroo Flat: 40 disposals, 13 clearances, five goals, 241 ranking points
R10 vs Kyneton: 43 disposals, 16 clearances, nine tackles, 217 ranking points
R18 vs Kangaroo Flat: 42 disposals, two goals, seven inside 50s, 191 ranking points
BENDIGO ADVERTISER TIPS:
Adam Bourke - Noah Wheeler
Luke West - Tom Toma
Nathan Spicer - Hamish Hosking
