UPDATE, September 15, 10am: The recent weather warning has been cancelled for Daylesford and Kyneton.
The Bureau of Meteorology released an update for yesterday's warning saying the immediate threat of severe weather had passed.
They said the situation will continue to be monitored and further warnings will be issued if necessary.
EARLIER: A strong cold front could bring gusty winds across townships like Daylesford and Kyneton heading into the weekend.
The Bureau of Meteorology has released a severe weather warning for people in parts of central and north central regions with weather set to change on the morning of September 15.
They said the front will move quickly across the state early Friday morning with damaging winds expected about elevated terrain as it moved by.
Strong winds averaging 50 to 60 km/h with damaging wind gusts of around 90 km/h are likely over the central ranges early Friday morning.
Winds are expected to ease below warning thresholds across the central ranges by sunrise and about the northeast during the late morning and early afternoon.
Locations which may be affected include Kyneton, Daylesford, Bright, Falls Creek, Mt Buller and Omeo.
The next severe weather warning will be issued by 5pm on September 14.
