Severe weather warning cancelled for Kyneton, Daylesford region

Updated September 15 2023 - 10:11am, first published 10:00am
The severe weather has cleared. Picture by Darren Howe
UPDATE, September 15, 10am: The recent weather warning has been cancelled for Daylesford and Kyneton.

