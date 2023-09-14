Bendigo Advertiser
Liquid meth disguised as vegetable oil seized by police at Tooborac

By Cassandra Morgan
Updated September 14 2023 - 11:56am, first published 11:24am
About 312kg of liquid meth, disguised as vegetable oil, was bound for Melbourne before it was seized. Picture by Australian Federal Police
Police have thwarted an attempt to get a 312kg haul of liquid methamphetamine, disguised as vegetable oil, into Australians' hands after it was tracked to a vacant property at Tooborac.

