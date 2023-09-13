AS SHE prepares for another HDFNL grand final for White Hills this Saturday, midcourter Danni Wee-Hee can't help but reflect on just how fortunate she has been.
The Demons' vice-captain has an enviable finals record in red and black.
"Each year I have been at White Hills, with the exception of the COVID years, I have played in a grand final, which is very exciting, and something not a lot of people can say," Wee-Hee said.
"I guess I have a little bit of experience in grand finals, but there are a few girls in our team and more across the board that have never played in one.
"So it's very exciting and I feel pretty lucky."
Wee-Hee has endured the full gamut of emotions on grand final day, having been on both sides of the win-loss ledger.
Recruited from Kangaroo Flat, she experienced instant success for the Demons, playing in an A-reserve premiership win in her first season in 2016.
Heartbreak followed in 2017, when, as a member of the A-grade team, the Demons went down in a thriller against Colbinabbin by three goals.
There was jubilation the following year when White Hills turned the tables on the Grasshoppers to win the 2018 premiership decider by two goals, and plenty more the following year when the Demons again beat Colbinabbin 48-38.
After an absence between grand finals due to COVID, the Demons were back in the premiership decider last year, but were beaten by Elmore by eight goals.
While most were anticipating a repeat of last year's grand final showdown, after the Bloods went through the home and away season undefeated and White Hills finished second two wins behind, it will instead be a return to the epic Demons-Grasshoppers grand final rivalry of the late 2010s at Huntly this Saturday.
While Wee-Hee admitted some surprise at who their grand final opponent turned out to be, that was more a reflection on the outstanding home and away season Elmore produced.
But she warned the Grasshoppers were certainly an opponent to be respected and feared at all times, as evidenced from past grand final match-ups.
"Given Elmore were undefeated for the entire home and away season; they were the favourites to be right up there and in the grand final, so it is a shock that they aren't there," she said.
"In saying that, watching Colbo last weekend, they definitely played an unbelievable game and really deserve to be there.
"There's a lot of young girls in that team and a lot of enthusiasm within the group.
"I'm really looking forward to the challenge. It could go either way; it comes down to who plays their best game on the day."
The Demons will enter Saturday with three straight wins this season over the Grasshoppers, including by 16 goals in the qualifying final three weeks ago and by 11 in their round 18 encounter at Colbinabbin.
The margin was only three goals in round nine at Scott Street.
Wee-Hee, who is not exactly sure where she will first line-up on Saturday, but will play a key role somewhere in the midcourt, believes the versatility and depth in the Demons' rotation of nine players is their key to a victory.
"We are a very versatile team and across the board we can make lots of changes," she said.
"For instance, Karly Hynes can play both ends in terms of goaling and defending.
"Tegan Elliston, who normally plays our wing defence role, can switch into centre or even play goals if need be.
"There's lots of versatility amongst the group, but with the heat (a forecast of 23 degrees), we're going to need all nine players, so there will no doubt be lots of changes throughout the game.
"I'm hoping that will help us get over the line."
It looms as another busy grand final day for White Hills, with teams involved in all four senior grand finals.
A-reserve and B-grade will play Elmore, while B-reserve will clash with Huntly.
Wee-Hee hopes the day can be as big as it is busy for all four of the club's teams.
"I believe all four teams can get a win this weekend, but it will be tough," she said.
"The heat will be up there and will have an impact, but we have the teams to do it.
"We just need to bring our best game."
The Demons previously won all four senior premierships in 2019.
