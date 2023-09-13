Bendigo Bats to tackle iconic Tan track in Melbourne

ALTHOUGH it has already clinched some premiership victories, Athletics Bendigo's teams are aiming to finish on a high in Saturday's finale to the On-backed XCR series.
Athletes will tackle the tough climb on a testing 3.8km lap when they race on the iconic Tan near Melbourne's CBD.
First wave of runners leave from the Pillars of Wisdom, opposite the Swan Street Bridge, at 9am.
There will be two-minute increments between the next group of runners to head off in the relay showdown.
Bendigo's men's premier division line-up has scored 88 points across nine rounds to lead Western Athletics, 72, Box Hill, 71; and Glenhuntly, 65.
The Bats will be aiming to end their season with another victory.
On Saturday it will be Bats' captain Andy Buchanan who teams up with Matt Buckell, Archie Reid, Nathan Stoate, Angus Macafee and Logan Tickell.
Reserve is Ben Powell.
A highlight for the Bats will be Angus Macafee in his Premier division debut, and another talented youngster in Logan Tickell who has scored 44 points to lead the under-18 champion athlete award.
A sign of Bendigo's strength is the top six in the country athlete award for Premier division all being in the Bats squad.
Bendigo will also aim to cap a brilliant season in women's division three with a strong showing on The Tan.
The Bats have scored 129 points to lead Waverley, 88; Western, 86; and Glenhuntly, 84.
Vanessa Bull will captain the line-up in her last race for Bendigo as she will soon relocate to Perth.
In the season finale it will be Vanessa Bull, Yazmin Hayes, Phoebe Lonsdale and Taryn Furletti racing for the Bats.
Phoebe Lonsdale steps up to run in division three.
It's a closely-fought contest between Bendigo and APS United in the race for the 50-plus women's crown.
Bendigo is on 72 points, and APS on 69.
At The Tan it will be Jill Wilkie, Debby Kirne and Anne Buckley running for the Bats.
The duel for the 55-plus champion athlete is led by Anne Martin, 45 points, and Jill Wilkie on 44.
Athletes selected in Bendigo's division three men's team were Stephen Van Rees, Nathan Meade, Oscar Reid, Ben Powell and Glenn McMillan.
The reserve is Luke Millard who will race in division six with Matt Schepisi, Jake Hilson and Jake Delaney.
At under-20 level it will be Bendigo young guns Harrison Boyd, Jayden Padgham and Avery McDermid in action.
Bendigo will also field teams in 40-plus and 50-plus men, division four women, and under-16 girls at The Tan.
