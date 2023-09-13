Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Bats to tackle iconic Tan track in Melbourne

By Nathan Dole
Updated September 14 2023 - 6:11pm, first published 9:08am
Nathan Stoate will race for the Bendigo Bats on Saturday. Picture by Jazz Deol
ALTHOUGH it has already clinched some premiership victories, Athletics Bendigo's teams are aiming to finish on a high in Saturday's finale to the On-backed XCR series.

