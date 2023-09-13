BENDIGO Greyhound Racing Association (BGRA) is calling on women to unleash their inner glam and groove for its annual Girls' Night Out.
On Friday September 29, all women are invited to indulge in an evening of entertainment, makeovers, and memorable photo moments, all while raising funds for The Otis Foundation.
Based in Bendigo, The Otis Foundation provides retreat accommodation at no cost to anyone dealing with the challenges of breast cancer.
With properties in every state of Australia, Otis offers opportunities for those seeking a place to relax, connect, and regroup with family or friends.
The Otis Foundation CEO Claire Culley said the foundation is the only one of its kind in Australia.
"Otis is truly unique in the cancer space," she said.
"Our goal is to give guests and their loved ones the gift of time and space, while also creating memories that will endure."
Culley speaks from experience. She was only 40 years of age when she was diagnosed with breast cancer and was given just two years to live.
After undergoing extensive radiation, chemotherapy, and a radical mastectomy, Culley defied the odds.
Today, 24 years later, she is proud to work for such an inspiring organisation.
"Otis offers a genuine and personalised service. We really listen to our guests and strive to match them with accommodation that suits their needs," she said.
"We work with people at any stage of their cancer journey, whether they have just been diagnosed or are a couple of years down the line.
"And we accommodate everyone, regardless of their financial situation."
BGRA General Manager Charlton Hindle said there were never enough funds to support people who are facing a life- changing diagnosis.
"We are very passionate about supporting causes that make a difference not only to people who have cancer, but also to the family and friends who are supporting them," he said.
"We reached out to Otis because they are much loved in our Bendigo community, and they make a positive difference to so many people."
BGRA has gone one step further in its fundraising efforts and has partnered with a couple of local organisations, along with Sportsbet, to provide even more financial support to Otis.
During the month of September, every time the No. 8 pink dog wins a Bendigo race, BGRA along with Mannings Greyhound Complex and Jarrod Larkin Concreting, Avard Civil and Sportsbet will donate a collective $450 to The Otis Foundation.
"We are hoping this initiative will raise at least nine $9000 and a further $3000 at our Girls Night Out event for Otis, providing breast cancer patients the opportunity to stay at one of Otis' remarkable retreats," Hindle said.
The event is supported by Bendigo's local radio station HIT 91.9 and will be hosted by radio presenter Emily Tresidder.
It will include a two-course dinner followed by a dance floor and a live DJ.
There will also be live entertainment, a pamper parlour offering hair and makeup from the team at Nutrimetics and Ian Garland Hair, a photo booth, as well as prizes and giveaways thanks to the generous donations from local Bendigo businesses.
A courtesy bus will be available for guests with multiple pick-up locations on the way to the Bendigo Greyhound racetrack and a drop-off point in the centre of Bendigo at the end of the event.
The night will commence at 6.30pm and conclude at 11.45pm. Tickets will be priced at $70 each and will include food and beverages.
To purchase tickets visit: trybooking.com and search Bendigo Greyhounds or find the link on the Bendigo Greyhound Racing Association Facebook page.
