Bendigo Greyhound Racing Association to host Girls' Night Out in support of The Otis Foundation

By Kieran Iles
Updated September 14 2023 - 8:41am, first published 8:13am
The Otis Foundation CEO Claire Culley is calling on women to support the Bendigo Greyhound Racing Association's Girls' Night Out fundraiser on September 29. Picture by Darren Howe
BENDIGO Greyhound Racing Association (BGRA) is calling on women to unleash their inner glam and groove for its annual Girls' Night Out.

