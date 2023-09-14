More than 70 offences have been detected in the Bendigo CBD since police began a blitz of the area.
Bendigo police have been conducting Operation Landscape since August 14, providing a high visibility police presence targeting antisocial behaviour in hotspots, such as Hargreaves Mall and Mitchell Street.
A spokesperson for the police said officers had spoken with more than 500 community members, detected more than 70 offences and processed 36 offenders for a variety of offences inclusive of warrants to arrest, drug related matters, and behavioural type of offences.
The operation has been carried out by local police resources with support from the mounted branch and public order response team.
CBD businesses hoped the increased presence would lead to noticeable change in attitudes.
Bluebird Patisserie front of house manager Isaac Richardson said more police around could lead to a deterrence for anti-social behaviour.
"When you've got quite a few public transport hotspots around us as well, it brings a lot of foot traffic into the area, and I guess with the increased foot traffic, there's always going to be someone that's going to be a little bit on the disruptive side," he said.
"When you have the presence, people are deterred from doing anything disruptive."
Mr Richardson said foot traffic had been down this year compared to others, and businesses would welcome anything to help make the CBD a better place to be.
"Anything to sort of bring people back into the CBD so we can start increasing trade, the atmosphere can go up a little bit more and overall the community can just work better with each other and build a better environment," he said.
