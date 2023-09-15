Women have chopped up the chainsaw stigma in Kangaroo Flat.
Bendigo Outdoor Power Equipment has hosted its latest Women's Chainsaw Info Night with such events attracting up to 50 women keen to learn how to use the power tool.
"When you sell a chainsaw you might spend 10 minutes with the customer running through how to use it, but there's only so much you can do in that time you have with them," store owner Emily Robison said before the session began.
"So we are trying to take away that stigma that this is something dangerous by explaining all the parts, how to look after it and how to start it and use it safely."
There is a lot to take in if you have never used a chainsaw before, Ms Robison said, who has been working in the industry since she was 12.
"A lot of people don't feel safe or comfortable and we find that a lot of the people asking us about this stuff have lost their husband, or they live on their own," she said.
"So they don't have that relationship with someone who can show them."
Many women attending classes find them more comfortable than approaching workers in stores, Ms Robison said.
They feel questions are more encouraged and the atmosphere more supportive, she said.
Bendigo Outdoor Power Equipment also runs a mixed-gender "beginners" class.
It tends to run its classes three or so times a year.
