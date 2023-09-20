A man accused of trying to attack his partner at her work party before turning on one of her colleagues with a steel shifter will front court again later in September.
The man's alleged domestic violence crimes have been called a "reign of terror" in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court.
READ MORE:
The man denies the allegations and his defence will contest the claims later this month.
The court has heard that on July 22, 2023, during a break in the relationship which has now resolved, the woman attended a work function at a Bendigo venue.
The man had previously been invited but that invitation had been revoked after a break-up.
The police allege the man repeatedly called the woman's mobile while she was at the function.
The woman allegedly became upset and left to go to the bathroom, during which time a witness answered the phone and told the man to stop calling.
MORE STORIES:
The man is accused of verbally abusing the woman before striking a colleague of hers with a steel shifter.
The court heard an allegation of the man saying, "you're lucky I don't have a machete", "that's it ****, you're dead" and "I'm coming for you".
The court heard the man had previously damaged the woman's car and she feared he would do that again.
Magistrate Sharon McRae was then read a list by the police prosecutor of offensive text messages the man sent to his partner on July 24.
The expletive laden texts included calling her a "****ing liar" and saying "you're ****ing gone mate, I promise you".
Magistrate McRae, when told there were several more pages of foul language to read out, said, "I get the gist".
The man has subsequently been arrested, conveyed for interview and remanded in custody.
The man, who has an acquired brain injury, was described as "semi-compliant" by police but he became "increasingly more aggressive".
The court heard the man said he was not always responsible for his phone from which the texts were sent and also said he had gone to the venue but the "altercation was instigated by others".
The man has priors of a similar nature to his current crimes which Magistrate McRae described as "serious and nasty".
His partner, with whom he has re-united, supported him in court while he appeared virtually from jail.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.