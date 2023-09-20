Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Court hears domestic violence assault claims at Bendigo party

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated September 20 2023 - 4:35pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Bendigo Magistrates' Court has heard accusations of domestic violence crimes allegedly committed at a public venue. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
The Bendigo Magistrates' Court has heard accusations of domestic violence crimes allegedly committed at a public venue. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

A man accused of trying to attack his partner at her work party before turning on one of her colleagues with a steel shifter will front court again later in September.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.