An Indigenous man whose lawyer raised concerns about the circumstances of his arrest, has been sentenced to seven months in prison with 177 days already served.
The man had pleaded guilty to a raft of family violence offences in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court, including a persistent contravention of a family violence intervention order, drug charges and firearms offences.
The latest jail time will be followed by a 12-month community corrections order with conditions including supervision, programs to reduce reoffending and judicial monitoring by Magistrate Trieu Huynh.
The magistrate also told the man he would need to complete programs about drug and alcohol use and mental health.
The court previously heard, and court documents reflect, the man's crimes included entering the home of the victim without permission and watching her sleeping, multiple instances of going to her home and sending abusive texts.
He also had fake and real weapons, including fake guns and a spear gun and spear, in contravention of family violence intervention order conditions.
"I want to see you succeed," Magistrate Huynh told the 31-year-old man.
He told the man on September 13 he had a "responsibility to himself, his family and his culture", and said the man would be aware of the unfortunate overrepresentation of Aboriginal people in custody.
Magistrate Huynh said engaging with his very supportive family and pursuing his hobby as an artist would be a "really good way to occupy your time" and "get your life in order".
The man's brother spoke to the court about ways he had previously engaged him in their culture and Magistrate Huynh told the accused that he could bring in his artwork to show the court during judicial monitoring.
Magistrate Huynh told the offender his criminal history and offending warranted terms of imprisonment, despite his interest in seeing him get out of the justice system.
Without a plea of guilty, the man would have been sentenced to 10 months in prison with a community corrections order.
