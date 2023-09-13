September 14 is R U OK? Day, a day which reminds all of us to take time out and and have a genuine conversation with someone who may be struggling with life.
Various organisations around central Victoria are helping to promote the day with displays and events, including headspace Bendigo.
Staff will be at Bendigo Marketplace from 10am to 3pm and at Bendigo South East College from 11am to 12.30pm promoting the need to touch base with someone to see if they need a hand or simply catch up for a chat.
The theme for R U OK? Day in 2023 is "I'm here to hear", a simple message but one headspace Bendigo manager Lindsay Rose is keen to promote.
"The day is a chance to stop and pause and check in on those we hold dear," Mr Rose said.
Staff at headspace want the community to know that the day's theme not only applies on September 14 but every day of the year.
R U OK? first started in 2009. It is a public health promotion charity that aims to inspire and empower people to meaningfully connect with friends, family and colleagues who might be struggling with life.
R U OK? research has found more than four in five people who engaged in a meaningful conversation felt better about managing their situation having talked it through and felt supported, heard, and safe during the conversation.
However, the research also found that when asked if they were OK, two in five people (38 per cent) who said they were OK actually were not OK.
R U OK? chief executive officer Katherine Newton said when people ask the question, they should mean it.
"If you really care and want to hear an honest answer, be genuine with your ask, make space to listen and let the person know you're sticking around for whatever comes next," Ms Newton said.
"We know the positive impact an R U OK? conversation have when people know and trust each other.
"This usually means that trust has been built over time, they're familiar with each other's routines and behaviours, and they likely know what's going on in each other's lives.
"This trust, along with consideration of the where and when a conversation will take place contributes to making an R U OK? conversation truly meaningful."
You can find FREE resources at ruok.org.au to help you know when and how to ask, 'Are you OK?' in your workplace, school and community and plan your R U OK?Day 2023 activities.
For support at any time of day or night, call Lifeline on 13 11 14, text 0477 13 11 14 or chat online at: lifeline.org.au.
13YARN is a free 24/7 service offering crisis support for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. Call 13YARN (13 92 76).
