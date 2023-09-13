Bendigo duo to play at World Deaf Football Championships

TWO Bendigo soccer players are preparing to head to Kuala Lumpur to represent Australia at the World Deaf Football Championships.
Jake Floyd and Max Shanahan will be both part of the Australian men's squad for the championships, which will be held from September 23 to October 7.
Australia is among 19 teams to be competing in the men's competition for what is the fourth edition of the World Deaf Football Championships in which Turkey (2016 and 2012) and Germany (2008) have been the previous gold medalists.
It will be the first time representing Australia for both Floyd, 18, and Shanahan, 21, with the pair having earned their berths in the national team following training camps in Sydney and Canberra.
Floyd is a midfielder and Shanahan a goalkeeper.
Floyd first played soccer with Strathdale in the Blues' juniors before joining Bendigo City where he has played since under-12s.
"It's a great privilege being part of Bendigo City. I've been with the club for eight years now and love being involved," Floyd said.
Shanahan, too, started his junior soccer with Strathdale before heading to Bendigo City to play in the under-13s.
Shanahan spent five years with Bendigo City before playing at Spring Gully and then making the move to Melbourne where he has played with Sunbury United and now Whittlesea United in the State League 1 competition.
Floyd is "profoundly deaf", meaning he has had 100 per cent hearing loss from birth and wears cochlear implants in both ears that allows him to hear.
However, when he takes to the pitch in Malaysia he won't be able to wear his cochlear implants.
"I can't hear anything without my cochlear implants in, so that definitely makes the game interesting," Floyd said.
"Communication is obviously a big key when your playing soccer, so it's going to be a challenge without the implants in, but I'm looking forward to it.
"We've put together a strong team where the core of it has been training together for a few years now, but we hadn't been able to go overseas due to COVID.
"We're going over to the championships to do some damage and not just make up the numbers - we won't be holding back."
While Shanahan has some hearing, he wears hearing aids in both ears.
"I rely a lot on lip reading and feel very lucky to have that skill," Shanahan said.
Upon his selection in the team Shanahan said he hoped to be able to inspire deaf footballers to achieve their goals.
Shanahan has also drawn inspiration of his own from the performance of the Matildas in finishing fourth at the recent Women's World Cup held in Australia.
"It's unreal to think the success they've had and, hopefully, we can have some success as a team as well," Shanahan said.
"There's going to be a lot of people watching and it's great to be able to put eyes on to the game, particularly for those who may not be involved in the deaf community of soccer.
"Maybe after seeing this they will feel more comfortable to want to get involved and that's what we want... we want a really inclusive, welcoming environment for people to be involved because with a lot of good young players coming through more players involved helps to make our team stronger."
Men's teams for the World Deaf Football Championships - Argentina, Australia, Cameroon, Egypt, England, France, Gabon, Germany, Ghana, Iran, Japan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, USA.
