The sun will come out when you sit down to see Marist College's latest musical.
More than 100 students will take to the stage when they perform in their first full-length show, Annie, since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Marist's production will feature an array of children from every year level, one director Trina Wilson said.
"We make sure everyone who auditioned back in March will get a role somewhere on stage," she said.
"We have a lot of enthusiastic performers and this will be good fun for everyone."
The musical follows 11-year-old orphan Annie who is taken from the clutches of her evil minder Miss Hannigan, and stays in billionaire Oliver Warbuck's mansion for the holidays.
After she wins over the family, the journey begins to find Annie's real family while dodging the orphanages attempts to make money off the situation.
Year nine student Anna Chambers has been cast in the lead role and said she looked forward to "putting a smile on the audience's faces".
"It's been so much fun to rehearse so I hope that can translate to the crowd on the night," she said.
"I like that Annie is not the usual female lead, she's not a love interest, and it's been great to play her.
"I loved the modern version of the movie when I was younger, so being able to play Annie is great for me."
Ms Wilson said she hoped the audience would sing along through the show.
"It's a timeless musical and it still resonates with a lot of people," she said.
"We look forward to showing how good a community musical can be."
The students will be performing at the Ulumbarra Theatre on September 14 and 15 at 7pm and September 16 at 1pm.
You can purchase a ticket or find more information online here.
