Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Video/Breaking

Marist College brings Annie musical to Bendigo's Ulumbarra Theatre

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated September 14 2023 - 2:02pm, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ed Phillips as Oliver Warbucks and Anna Chambers as Annie. Picture by Darren Howe
Ed Phillips as Oliver Warbucks and Anna Chambers as Annie. Picture by Darren Howe

The sun will come out when you sit down to see Marist College's latest musical.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.