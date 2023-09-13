THE future looks bright for Bridgewater after the Mean Machine claimed the LVFNL 17-and-under netball premiership at the weekend.
Coached by Caz Wood, the Mean Machine won the top-level junior flag for the first time since 2000 with a stirring three-goal win over a gallant Bears Lagoon-Serpentine at Inglewood.
It was a hard-fought and passionate victory, with the Mean Machine coming from behind on several occasions during a see-sawing contest.
They trailed by one goal at quarter time before establishing a three-goal break at half time.
An excellent third quarter by the Bears gave them a one goal advantage going into the final term.
But not to be denied, the Mean Machine rallied strongly in the last to notch-up a 48-45 victory.
Bridgewater's 14-goal final quarter was their best 15-minute period of the match.
Accentuating the tough task they faced this finals series, the Mean Machine came from third spot to take the premiership, winning three finals along the way.
Coach Wood could not hide her excitement and pride in her players' performance after surviving a close encounter on Saturday.
A tight and fluctuating grand final was reflective of the rivalry between the Mean Machine and Bears, who finished the home and away season in second place, all season.
"Coming into the finals we had won one and lost one against Serp, so it was an even match going into our qualifying final," she said.
"We got over the line (58-56), but only barely. It was close throughout and we only got over them in the last quarter.
"There were a few nerves after not playing last week, but a couple of our girls played in a BSNA grand final (for Golden Square) on Friday night, so that took the top off those nerves a bit.
"For a lot of these girls it was there first year in under-17s, so there's great development to come."
A nerve-racking grand final triumph was brilliantly led by best on court medallist Daisy Stringer at goal defence.
Stringer, who started playing netball at Bridgewater in minis, has had a big year on court, also playing in Golden Square's 17-and-under team and playing a handful of games with the BFNL Bulldogs' A-grade team.
The Mean Machine were further aided by solid performances at goal shooter and goal attack by captain Natalie Flood and Maya Langdon, who excelled in all three positions in the midcourt
With a few of the 17-and-under girls stepping up into seniors next season, but most staying put, Wood is hoping it translates to exciting times ahead for Bridgewater.
"A-grade was the only team to miss finals this season (and only by percentage), but when you are up against some quality teams, you need to bring your best every week," she said.
"Fortunately, we have some beautiful juniors coming through, which is really positive for the club.
"It's a great feel."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.