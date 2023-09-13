Bendigo Advertiser
Dobie stars in pool with three gold medals at championships

Updated September 13 2023 - 10:44am, first published 10:40am
The Melbourne Swimming Club's central Victorian represented that competed in Melbourne recently.
BENDIGO swimmer Grace Dobie produced an impressive performance at the recent Victorian Age Short Course Championships in Melbourne winning seven medals, including three gold.

