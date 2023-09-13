Dobie stars in pool with three gold medals at championships

BENDIGO swimmer Grace Dobie produced an impressive performance at the recent Victorian Age Short Course Championships in Melbourne winning seven medals, including three gold.
Dobie was among a central Victorian contingent representing the Melbourne Swimming Club that also included Fraser Allan, Tadhg Hughan, Emily Kearns, Nicholas Kearns and Anja Taylor.
Competing in the girls 13-years age group, Dobie's seven medals included a gold in the 100m breaststroke, silver in the 200m backstroke and breaststroke and bronze in the 100m individual medley and backstroke events.
Dobie also won a pair of relay gold medals in the girls 13-14 years age group in the 200m freestyle and 200m medley.
Emily Kearns swam her way to three medals at the championships, which were held at the Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre.
She won silver in the female 17-18 years 200m backstroke and bronze in the 100m backstroke, while also being part of the 200m medley relay team that took out bronze.
Both Dobie and Kearns had competed in Sydney the previous week when they represented Victoria at the Australian School Sport Swimming Championships.
Nicholas Kearns also won multiple medals, earning a pair of bronze in 500m and 100m freestyle events, silver in the boys 13-16 years 200m freestyle and bronze in the mixed 200m freestyle relay.
Fraser Allan achieved a personal best time in the 200m backstroke (finished 12th), while in the boys 15-years age group Tadhg Hughan swam a personal best time in the 200m individual medley, while also placing 22nd in his 100m butterfly event.
The championships was the first state age competition for Echuca's Anja Taylor, with her results including placing 17th in the girls 13-years 200m breaststroke and 24th in the 100m breaststroke and clocking personal best times in both events.
As well as Bendigo, the Melbourne Swimming Club also has squads based in Toorak, Richmond, Fitzroy and Geelong.
The MSC had 58 swimmers represent it at the championships, with the club placing third overall, while it also collected 12 medals from the 15 relays it contested.
